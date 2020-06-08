Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Monday, I'll be starting the week back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The Covid virus seems likely to predominate... oh, no, wait, that's so last month. The new virus is white supremacy and it's an even bigger threat, according to the public health experts. Minneapolis City Council has voted to dismantle the police department, and around the world soldiers, mayors, governors, prime ministers and even princesses are dropping to their knees in the street. George Floyd's accused killer Chauvin is due to make his first court appearance while we're on the air, and the President will be meeting with a roundtable of police chiefs immediately after the show. So we seem set for another fast-moving news week, and, in Rush's absence, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my return to "Fox & Friends" to wish the great Pete Hegseth a happy birthday:

Amazing & hilarious 40th birthday message from THE ONE & ONLY Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline). Worth the 2 minutes...and, yes, sadly, he is correct about Titanic. Thank you Mark! You are the man. pic.twitter.com/rMZbEZWfOn â€” Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 7, 2020

We also aired the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show with thoughts on the bifurcation of society; lessons for today from H G Wells and France's Reign of Terror; when Covid comes for the boy band; and more. For our Saturday movie date, Kathy Shaidle picked a Canadian zombie feature Pontypool, and our Sunday song selection took a pair of well-worn boots out for a birthday walk. Our marquee presentation was my latest Tale for Our Time - G K Chesterton's metaphysical thriller The Man Who Was Thursday. Click for Part Seven, Part Eight and Part Nine - or for a good old binge-listen go here.

Episode Ten of The Man Who Was Thursday airs tonight, a few hours after Rush.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.