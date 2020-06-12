March of the Morons

Programming note: On Sunday morning I'll be back on "Fox & Friends" a little after 9am Eastern/6am Pacific. Hope you'll tune in.

On Friday I had the great honor of closing out the week for Rush on America's Number One radio show. It was, as always, Open Line Friday, so we had callers praising George Orwell, and abandoning Seattle, and wondering why Pelosi and Schumer are dressing up as Ashanti slave traders. Along the way we touched on the rise of Chazzistan, the new utopia of non-open borders and swift deportations, the vaporization of the Duchess of Sussex's best chum, and genetically modified mosquitoes in a wasteland of plinths. Click below to listen:

As I said on air, we're committed to helping Rush out during this difficult time. So I'm afraid today's stint behind the Golden EIB Microphone pre-empted the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show. But we'll be back with another episode on Monday, and I'll be right here in a couple of hours with another cracking installment of our current Tale for Our Time, The Man Who Was Thursday.

