Image

Mark Steyn

March of the Morons

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10373/march-of-the-morons

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Sunday morning I'll be back on "Fox & Friends" a little after 9am Eastern/6am Pacific. Hope you'll tune in.

On Friday I had the great honor of closing out the week for Rush on America's Number One radio show. It was, as always, Open Line Friday, so we had callers praising George Orwell, and abandoning Seattle, and wondering why Pelosi and Schumer are dressing up as Ashanti slave traders. Along the way we touched on the rise of Chazzistan, the new utopia of non-open borders and swift deportations, the vaporization of the Duchess of Sussex's best chum, and genetically modified mosquitoes in a wasteland of plinths. Click below to listen:

As I said on air, we're committed to helping Rush out during this difficult time. So I'm afraid today's stint behind the Golden EIB Microphone pre-empted the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show. But we'll be back with another episode on Monday, and I'll be right here in a couple of hours with another cracking installment of our current Tale for Our Time, The Man Who Was Thursday.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. We do our best to provide you with a few digitally delivered delights while you're holed up in the hills till the zombie apocalypse passes. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. One Giant College Campus
  2. The One-Sided Culture War
  3. Everything Must Go!
  4. Pass the Lozenge
  5. A Society with No Past Has No Future

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.