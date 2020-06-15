No Tea, No Sympathy

Welcome to the Monday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with some riotous commentary on the passing scene, plus municipal renaming for lazy mayors, storms in your tea cup, Your Brit Wanker Copper of the Day, shared national stories, a poem for the land of empty plinths, an anthem for Patagonia, and a word on Jean Raspail.
Speaking of Jean Raspail, Steyn Club member Bob Belvedere honors him in the name of his website, where you can also order Bob's book on The Present Crisis.
We just reread a fiction book written in the 70s set in Bulgaria. In it, the author has characters who have gone to prison in Bulgaria. One went for teaching history that wasn't part of the official history in the official history books. Another went because he had disagreed with the wrong party official and had expressed incorrect opinions. All the prisoners were in the local mental institution, which no longer housed mental patients but instead housed "political prisoners". In another book set in Albania she talks about how the denunciation of Stalin had rocked Albanians. I do remember that Soviet history is full of people denouncing others.
I'm looking around and what I see is that the current social unrest is all about purging history. What's next, an official version that we all will have to adhere to? You can already go to jail in Canada for reading certain portions of the Bible from the pulpit.
If you disagree with these people, they dox you and they send you death threats until you grovel for forgiveness. They are constantly "calling out" someone who doesn't continue to uphold the current politically correct standards. It sounds like they "denounce" people, to me.
I remember reading these books originally and thanking heaven that this alien-sounding world wasn't ours. Rereading these books today, I am really uncomfortable at how close we have come to this now being our official world.
What alarms me is I'm beginning to see why anybody in the USSR actually embraced this stuff. They were evidently the people who wanted Political Correctness and wanted to use it to punish others. They were evidently the kind of people who are perpetually the most morally offended in the room, and when secular atheists become morally offended, they have no moral anchor to stop them from beating everyone around them senseless to get their way. I am now seeing how the Soviets used "mental illness" as a political weapon. We're watching the Left try to use mental illness definitions to achieve their agenda.
I wish the people who have lived through this would organize and start educating Americans publicly about what life was really like under communism and why they were so happy to leave.