Chess is Racist (And So is Everything Else)

Hi everyone and welcome back to another issue of Laura's Links. This week was a major downer in terms of witnessing wild mobs all over the world savagely obliterate a wide variety of historically important and honourable vestiges of Western culture.

Statues were beheaded and pulled down or splashed with bloody red paint. Humans were shot at. Police have been screamed at by useless, violent imbeciles. Citizens were bombarded with firecrackers and gunfire. Stores and small businesses were looted and ransacked in urban areas and now in suburban America as well. People were murdered in cold blood and instantly forgotten if they were not victims of the "right" cause. And while the destruction has taken many pernicious and evil forms, the non-reaction of our pathetic and cowed "leaders" has been relatively universal and consistent.

In every language and in most every country, the reply to the lawlessness has been a massive shrug and an even bigger promise to bow down further to evil. We are, in fact, at war, so this pathetic spinelessness is actually treasonous.

Every frenzied, rabid looting spree and every uncivilized and repulsive tantrum captured on video has birthed additional capitulation from politicians, corporations, universities and other foundational institutions of our society â€“ and shame on them all. What have we learned? That wanton destruction, vandalism and lawlessness works. And it will work until it is stopped. The repulsive displays of cowardice that we are witnessing today will bear much sinister fruit. And as Mark pointed out earlier this week, what has gone down is not likely to come up again so we must ask ourselves what we are going to do about it. One has to actually question and answer precisely what hill we are willing to die upon.

I apologize for not being in the mood to hunt for the elusive "silver lining" to this story. I don't see it now and I often don't see it in other events. People always want the silver lining, but I cannot deliver it here. Sorry, but all I see now is a real vacuum in moral leadership playing out right in front of our lying eyes. And tweeting is not a responsible or appropriate response to acts of war. The November elections are consequential for all of the angry masses and the whole world. More needs to be done.

My delightful and menschlach host, The Honorable Most Unwoke Bloke in Bespoke is also on my pessimism wavelength. Accordingly, your SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother urges you to keep up to speed on how the past week looked to Mark including his special update on Mann v Steyn, a fabulous spot on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and new episodes of The Mark Steyn Show on Better Dead Than Ted, how The Wheels of Justice Grind, Columbians At War, a very topical Song of the Week and two amazing guest-hosting spots for the great Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, let's take a look at the messy and rather grubby week that was.

~

North America:

Plus Ã§a change, etc... for the Canadian Libranos.

Independent journalist Tim Pool puts his money where his mouth is and asks, where is everyone else?

No justice for Canadian murder victim. What a disgrace.

Canadian government to investigate Canadian government regarding clusterfarky refugee program.

What happens when the madness ends?

It was Obama all along.

Today in Satan.

Agree.

~

The Land Down Under:

Chess is racist!

~

Israel and Jews:

Really interesting video from an Arabic-speaking Israeli journalist on what Palestinians really want. Hint: not living under PA rule. You should also watch because Zvi Yechezkeli is very cute (Iraqi Jew! Gotta love them swarthy Jews.)

Shocking! No "Zionists" (or police) allowed at Linda Sarsour's civil rights rally.

A knock-out column from the great Caroline Glick: The silent American Jews.

My idiot people. Religious leftists, merely born Jewish. Disgusting.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Libyan "refugee" shrieks a few blood-curdling rounds of the old pub singalong favourite, Allahu Akbar, before massacring gays. Alas, the motive may never be known.

The great and cute and currently beardless (!) Douglas Murray on the craziness of our times and on those who have been "educated into imbecility". And for real and not for joking, fawning over Douglas Murray definitely and for sure counts as sufficient celebration of Pride month/year/decade. Right? Kidding, kidding, sort of not really.

(By the way: a picture perfect American example of being "educated into imbecility" can be found right here. You're welcome.)

Lastly, ain't multiculturalism grand?

~

Middle East:

Hubba hubba! What a charmer. Maybe Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will invite her to the next Pride celebrations in Canada because multiculturalism something something.

Behold: A match made in hell (some funny comments in the thread).

~

Evil Communist China:

Barbarians.

~

Kook and Humouress Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

These people have power over your lives. More here.

Filing this under "articles I really wish I had written" (read the whole thing).

~

Human Grace:

Father-daughter love.

Sweet young man.

Kindness to animals is a hallmark of civilized persons.

"If you've never heard a fox laugh, you're welcome."

Stay safe and take care of yourselves. See you in the comments!

