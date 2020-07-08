Self-Flagellating Sussexes

Good day, and welcome back to another issue of Laura's Links. I think I was a bit of a Debbie Downer last week, so as I plotted out this week's column, I said to myself, "Aim for smiley, huggy "fluffy bunny" (Mark Steyn's excellent term, not mine) this week." I knew I would need some help with this project, so I scoured the internet for books, articles, and anything else that would help me psyche myself up to deliver a column full of cheer this week.

I was totally aiming for a 'pack up your troubles in your old kit bag' kind of column. I searched and searched but, oddly enough, I could not find anything under "how to help the In-House Jewish Mother create soooooper dooooper chipper column for noted right-wing hatey hatey unwoke and bespoke telly, radio and print personality."

So weird! I changed my search parameters a few times, but alas, my research was futile! My search was a total bust.

I know I'm not alone in feeling upset about the passing events. I know a lot of us feel in our bones that something bad is coming. Even liberals are trying to reign in their crazy hellian mob baby (too little, too late). Like Mark, I'm often asked "what should we/I do"? I don't have any answers, only modest suggestions. Take a step away from the computer, from social media and from cable news. Take a walk, call a friend instead of texting, write a real letter on real stationary and post it with a real stamp to someone you care about.

Tell someone you love that you love them â€“ out loud. Read a book, list your blessings, say them out loud and e-mail "someone" in power that "should do something" about something, make your voice count. Think about your priorities, articulate them and include the hills you are, in fact, willing to die upon. As always, do what you can and not what you can't. If we all do our "something", this too may pass.

The great prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him, with especially nice ones finally in view in resplendent and lovely colours on his wonderful spots on The Tucker Carlson Show, like OMG, welcome back pretty little squares and I'm still waiting for my "Thanks a lot Tucker" t-shirt) was busy as usual this past week!

New issues of the wonderful Mark Steyn Show posted over the past week included a very special American Independence Day edition called Signs and Signers and a Serenade to Stupidity. Can ya hum a few bars for me, Mark? For real and not for joking, that Steyn fellow is a wildly groovy crooner himself, you know. Speaking of music, Mark's Song of the Week was The House I Live In so make sure you don't miss it. Mark also shared some thoughts on politics and current affairs in a new Monday Notebook post: Babes In A China Shop.

Feel free to share your chin up, "kit bag smile, smile, smile" plans and experiences with us in the comments. See you there!

~

North America:

Background on the BLM movement.

"They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own this time."

VDH on the industry of untruth: "The truth is that the COVID-19 epidemic, the lockdown, and the rioting were seen by the Left, the media, and now the Democratic Party as a renewed effort in this election year to do what Robert Mueller, Ukraine, and impeachment had notâ€”abort the presidency of Donald Trump, or make it impossible for him to be reelected."

Hubba hubba, I'm in love (pretty please don't tell Mr. C, let's just keep it a secret between us).

"This guy gets it."

Oh dear. Seems as though the American army is not too terrifically concerned about, you know, winning wars. They are, however, very concerned about diversity. Priorities!

Five ways to fight back in the cultural war. This article assumes that there are those who still want to fight .

The mass murder of seniors in NY. When will the buck stop at Cuomo?

Heartache! Alan Dershowitz hasn't visited his favourite nude beach in months. So, I guess I'm a total prude but should we really need to know that he has a favourite? Should he really be talking about this in the media? I mean, MY EYES!!!!!!!!! Pass the brain bleach, STAT!!!!!

~

Jews and Israel:

Who is an anti-Semite?

My idiot people.

Let's make peace with these people. Seem nice!

Remembering Entebbe.

~

Middle East:

It's Istanbul not Constantinople...

~

Kook Left:

Taking on the woke left in academia.

Educators: your moral and intellectual superiors.

J.K. Rowling warns of the mutilation of children. Ballsy lady. Heh. See what I did there?

Oh dear.

These people are truly and fully insane.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

OMG Harry just shut up already. Is there anything more unbecoming and unmanly than a prince kvetching about raaaaaaaaacism and other assorted woke miscellany?

Peter Hitchens: we are no longer normal humans, we are muzzled masochists.

Jesus was a Middle Eastern Jew. Not Ashkenazi. Now do other leaders of Middle Eastern originating religions if you're so butch, BBC, Lorna May Wadsworth and St. Alban's Church.

When the bus just explodes.

~

Evil Chinese Communists:

Oh!

~

Human Grace:

Rock on, baby.

You too, sweet boy.

OMG cuteness.

Angel of Mercy

See ya in the comments!

