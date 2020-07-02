Image

Mark Steyn

Juneteenth Is Bustin' Out All Over

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10423/juneteenth-is-bustin-out-all-over

On Wednesday I was back on the record-breaking Number One show in all of cable TV this last quarter (and latterly the top show in all TV), "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Our thought for the day came courtesy of Cole Porter:

As Columbus announced
When he knew he was bounced
'It was swell, Isabelle
Swell...'

We have grown used to college campuses and badly-run Democrat cities bouncing Columbus. But now third-rate do-nothing Republican senators - Ron Johnson and James Lankford - want a piece of the Columbus-bouncing action, too. Tucker set up the topic:

Then I showed up. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Congratulations to mine host for the spectacular ratings success - especially after all the woke wankers infesting the corporate boardrooms caved to Twitter fevers and yanked their advertising. Better the people's choice than that tosspot at T-Mobile's...

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, please join me tomorrow, Friday, for the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or catch up, if you've yet to hear it, with my latest Tale for Our Time, The Marching Morons.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

