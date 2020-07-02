Juneteenth Is Bustin' Out All Over

On Wednesday I was back on the record-breaking Number One show in all of cable TV this last quarter (and latterly the top show in all TV), "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Our thought for the day came courtesy of Cole Porter:

As Columbus announced

When he knew he was bounced

'It was swell, Isabelle

Swell...'



We have grown used to college campuses and badly-run Democrat cities bouncing Columbus. But now third-rate do-nothing Republican senators - Ron Johnson and James Lankford - want a piece of the Columbus-bouncing action, too. Tucker set up the topic:

Then I showed up.

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Congratulations to mine host for the spectacular ratings success - especially after all the woke wankers infesting the corporate boardrooms caved to Twitter fevers and yanked their advertising. Better the people's choice than that tosspot at T-Mobile's...

