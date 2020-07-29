Woke Baseball, Racist Surfing and Acting Hate Crimes

We regret to inform you that surfing is now canceled on account of its "diversity problem."

Hello one and all and welcome to another fresh and zesty issue of Laura's Links.

Remember how excited I was last week about entering "Stage 3" of recovery here in southern Ontario? Well, that was a big nothing burger. I'm still stuck at home (read: "new normal") about 95% of the time, living the dream at the Hotel Cohenfornia. It's such a lovely place, such a lovely place. Any time of year, you will find me here!

Meals are freshly prepared and served according to guests' nutritional needs and preferences! Healthy foods are always a short waltz away; produce is always locally sourced! And when I say "locally sourced" I refer, of course, to my local grocery store at the corner. Laundry is done, the property is kept clean. Occupants of the Hotel Cohenfornia are generally quite pleased, five star ratings abound! However, the proprietors are wondering if this arrangement will ever, ever, ever EVAH EVAH EVAH end? Insert heavy sigh here...

Anyway, I had all these chippy In-House Jewish Mother things to say: I saved up so much snark! Like so much! Like thiiiiiiiiis much. But then I got dragged down a bit (again) by the news. Also, these past three weeks have been "The Three Weeks" for us Jews, which culminate in a fast starting this evening. Heavy, heavy stuff so I'm just going to roll with the mood and I'll give you an I.O.U. for the snark, there's unlimited quantities â€“ I'll never run out, so don't worry.

My gracious host, the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him ameeeeeeen ameeeeeen) also had lots to say over the past week. He talked about China in a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, "It's China's World, We Just Pay For It" , and about current political issues in "Reindeer Games". He also offered up a lovely musical special, "Me and Julio Down in Hong Kong With the Boom-Ding-a-Diggi Blues".

Mark also had the sad occasion to pay tribute to the late Professor Mike Adams, "A Not So Happy Warrior". This is a terrible story, and as Mark said himself, "A terrible end for a brave man." This horrendous story shows again why it is important to use your name. When so very many people choose to remain anonymous, and "don't use my name" is the default position, torturous, psychopathic online bullying thrives, crazy people reign supreme and can propel even the bravest of the brave into states of despair. We must dispense with the "happy warrior" phrase. It lets too many people off the hook. It is mental balm that enables the many to count too much on the few. The many must rise to the challenges of our age. The stakes actually are life and death.

Warnings about these dangerous times are coming from interesting places. We should be listening. And we should be looking at what the media is telling us to ignore, and exactly what they are yelling "shut up" the loudest about at any given time. As Mark himself has said on many occasions, pay very close attention to who is telling you to shut up and about what because those people have the power. The power over you. Stop being afraid.

Now let's look back at the week that was.

~

America:

The great Kurt Schlichter: brace for the backlash.

America! Please stop breaking my heart. Behold: NYC priorities.

"Americans' right to free speech is shielded by the Constitution to a degree unmatched anywhere else. But our First Amendment guarantees will prove impotent if the habit of free speech is lost."

Totally excellent interview between Dave Portnoy (El Presidente) of Barstool Sports and President Trump. I love this. And I especially love the end. I was dying. I won't spoil it for you so watch the whole thing. Mr. Portnoy if you see this: more interviews please! You're a natural.

Actual good news. More here. Heh.

A real mystery! Mainstream media strangely silent on virus case numbers in Democrat, mob- decimated Portland and Seattle.

The great Tucker Carlson: political violence is an attack on America itself.

An interesting Twitter thread about the psychological elements of the Chinese Wu Flu in our civilization.

The great Victor Davis Hanson: Will 2021 be 1984? Read the whole thing!

A business model so stupid only a lefty could have thought of it.

Podcasting king Joe Rogan explains why he is leaving LA for Texas.

Karol Markowicz advises anyone listening on how to save NYC.

Major League Baseball goes woke. Poor Rabbi doesn't understand that the chances of it going un-woke are slim to none.

~

Israel and Jews:

This is an excellent essay from the great Caroline Glick. I think she completely nails it. There was a naive hope among liberal Jews that they could be pro-Israel, of the left, and able to criticize black and leftist anti-Semitism as long as they were Orange Man Bad people. Alas, these things cannot live together. Pick your lane. So ultimately, the "predicament" of liberal American Jews is that they are religious liberals, merely born Jews.

~

Middle East:

All cultures are equal, celebrate diversity etc: "No one intervened as her father came running behind her with a brick and bludgeoned her to death, before sitting down, lighting a cigarette and drinking a cup of tea." If you cannot summon enough courage to say this is barbarism, you have no place in our civilization.

Imagine living like this.

Meanwhile in Egypt: barbarians.

And in Iran...

~

Europe:

Irish lady, "Lisa Smith" accused of being a major ISIS supporter. Nothing to see here.

Another day, another cathedral torched in France. If you haven't read The Camp of the Saints, do so before all the remaining copies are burned and scrubbed from any online source.

More here.

~

Russia:

Russian thugs.

~

Kook and Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Surfing is raaaaaaacist.

Acting is hatey hatey speechy yucky raaaacist homophobic something or other.

~

Human Grace:

What are friends for?

Prayers for Rush, a very special person.

When a man gives his word.

Rest in Peace Steve Jobs. What a gift to the world.

What a fine human.

That's all for now! See you in the comments.

