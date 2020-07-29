Woke Baseball, Racist Surfing and Acting Hate Crimes

Hello one and all and welcome to another fresh and zesty issue of Laura's Links.
Remember how excited I was last week about entering "Stage 3" of recovery here in southern Ontario? Well, that was a big nothing burger. I'm still stuck at home (read: "new normal") about 95% of the time, living the dream at the Hotel Cohenfornia. It's such a lovely place, such a lovely place. Any time of year, you will find me here!
Meals are freshly prepared and served according to guests' nutritional needs and preferences! Healthy foods are always a short waltz away; produce is always locally sourced! And when I say "locally sourced" I refer, of course, to my local grocery store at the corner. Laundry is done, the property is kept clean. Occupants of the Hotel Cohenfornia are generally quite pleased, five star ratings abound! However, the proprietors are wondering if this arrangement will ever, ever, ever EVAH EVAH EVAH end? Insert heavy sigh here...
Anyway, I had all these chippy In-House Jewish Mother things to say: I saved up so much snark! Like so much! Like thiiiiiiiiis much. But then I got dragged down a bit (again) by the news. Also, these past three weeks have been "The Three Weeks" for us Jews, which culminate in a fast starting this evening. Heavy, heavy stuff so I'm just going to roll with the mood and I'll give you an I.O.U. for the snark, there's unlimited quantities â€“ I'll never run out, so don't worry.
My gracious host, the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him ameeeeeeen ameeeeeen) also had lots to say over the past week. He talked about China in a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, "It's China's World, We Just Pay For It" , and about current political issues in "Reindeer Games". He also offered up a lovely musical special, "Me and Julio Down in Hong Kong With the Boom-Ding-a-Diggi Blues".
Mark also had the sad occasion to pay tribute to the late Professor Mike Adams, "A Not So Happy Warrior". This is a terrible story, and as Mark said himself, "A terrible end for a brave man." This horrendous story shows again why it is important to use your name. When so very many people choose to remain anonymous, and "don't use my name" is the default position, torturous, psychopathic online bullying thrives, crazy people reign supreme and can propel even the bravest of the brave into states of despair. We must dispense with the "happy warrior" phrase. It lets too many people off the hook. It is mental balm that enables the many to count too much on the few. The many must rise to the challenges of our age. The stakes actually are life and death.
Warnings about these dangerous times are coming from interesting places. We should be listening. And we should be looking at what the media is telling us to ignore, and exactly what they are yelling "shut up" the loudest about at any given time. As Mark himself has said on many occasions, pay very close attention to who is telling you to shut up and about what because those people have the power. The power over you. Stop being afraid.
Now let's look back at the week that was.
~
America:
The great Kurt Schlichter: brace for the backlash.
America! Please stop breaking my heart. Behold: NYC priorities.
"Americans' right to free speech is shielded by the Constitution to a degree unmatched anywhere else. But our First Amendment guarantees will prove impotent if the habit of free speech is lost."
Totally excellent interview between Dave Portnoy (El Presidente) of Barstool Sports and President Trump. I love this. And I especially love the end. I was dying. I won't spoil it for you so watch the whole thing. Mr. Portnoy if you see this: more interviews please! You're a natural.
Actual good news. More here. Heh.
A real mystery! Mainstream media strangely silent on virus case numbers in Democrat, mob- decimated Portland and Seattle.
The great Tucker Carlson: political violence is an attack on America itself.
An interesting Twitter thread about the psychological elements of the Chinese Wu Flu in our civilization.
The great Victor Davis Hanson: Will 2021 be 1984? Read the whole thing!
A business model so stupid only a lefty could have thought of it.
Podcasting king Joe Rogan explains why he is leaving LA for Texas.
Karol Markowicz advises anyone listening on how to save NYC.
Major League Baseball goes woke. Poor Rabbi doesn't understand that the chances of it going un-woke are slim to none.
~
Israel and Jews:
This is an excellent essay from the great Caroline Glick. I think she completely nails it. There was a naive hope among liberal Jews that they could be pro-Israel, of the left, and able to criticize black and leftist anti-Semitism as long as they were Orange Man Bad people. Alas, these things cannot live together. Pick your lane. So ultimately, the "predicament" of liberal American Jews is that they are religious liberals, merely born Jews.
~
Middle East:
All cultures are equal, celebrate diversity etc: "No one intervened as her father came running behind her with a brick and bludgeoned her to death, before sitting down, lighting a cigarette and drinking a cup of tea." If you cannot summon enough courage to say this is barbarism, you have no place in our civilization.
Imagine living like this.
Meanwhile in Egypt: barbarians.
And in Iran...
~
Europe:
Irish lady, "Lisa Smith" accused of being a major ISIS supporter. Nothing to see here.
Another day, another cathedral torched in France. If you haven't read The Camp of the Saints, do so before all the remaining copies are burned and scrubbed from any online source.
More here.
~
Russia:
Russian thugs.
~
Kook and Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:
Surfing is raaaaaaacist.
Acting is hatey hatey speechy yucky raaaacist homophobic something or other.
~
Human Grace:
Prayers for Rush, a very special person.
When a man gives his word.
Rest in Peace Steve Jobs. What a gift to the world.
What a fine human.
That's all for now! See you in the comments.
Yes, Laura - loved the link to Barstool! I would not have minded had Portnoy pressed Trump on a few issues and tried to dig a little deeper, (specifically kneeling for the anthem, the NBA's relationship with China, etc), but honestly he was still fantastic as he asked genuine questions, seemed honestly interested in listening and having a conversation. "Real" journalists only seem to be interested in getting a soundbite that they can tweet out to their followers.
Great links as usual. When I was a teenage surfer in the early '60's, I thought Duke K. from Hawaii was awesome because he was the person who brought surfing into our cultural conscience. It amazes me that the woke masters have zipped right past "cultural appropriation" to "racist!".
I suppose the two most capitalist cities on Earth are Hong Kong and Singapore, but the two which ought to be rivalling them are London and New York. Both of those, however, are in the grip of politicians who are absolutely determined to destroy them. Both NY and London briefly escaped the clutches of the islamophile Left, but their current state excuses crime, sharia, murder and corruption - not necessarily in that order, although there is definitely a connecting thread.
The quality (and length) of life in both cities is falling, so why do people continue to vote for mayors like de Blasio and Sadiq Khan? Well, one answer is that they often don't, since plenty of non-existent "voters" prop up both mayors. All the same, while both will shamelessly have used illegal methods to get elected, neither needed to. London and New York are built on, for and by capitalism, but the voters there don't appear to notice. Londoners and New Yorkers will queue up to support their cities' destruction and even vote for it. In return, they get...ermm... bikes, which they had already.
As the immortal Glenda Slagg might have said, back in the Eighties: "Socialism - donchajussluvvit?"
London and NY are rapidly approaching the stage where any non-Left candidate needn't bother turning up for an election. The consequences for quality of life, education, the economy and law and order are evident. Nobody wants to live there. Attending any state-run school is pointless, from an educational point of view, and is potentially fatal. Business flees to the suburbs, to other cities, or to entirely new jurisdictions. As for law and order, who wants to go to a city where that has demonstrably broken down, other than someone with a plan to exploit that sort of situation?
Bill de Blasio turned New York from a safe city to one to which I'd never contemplate returning, in a matter of weeks. Sadiq Khan would love to achieve the same for London, but I think he's missing the guns and the ammo. For the time being, Khan's efforts notwithstanding, London remains relatively law-abiding, if only by American tectonic standards: St Louis, Baltimore, Belize City, Tegucigalpa, Caracas, Chicago, New York...
The evil intent is there, though.
Laura, you got me with the little video of the blind lady demonstrating how she uses her iPhone. I agree that it is a great thing, but it is more - it is touching to see how it affects people depending on their situation in life. It becomes a tool to help them achieve. Great! Thank you very much. I'm sure Mark is very proud of the work you do here.
Papa Doc, I'm glad you enjoyed that one, I thought it was amazing. I'm so happy to be here. It's a great honour and if Mark is proud of me that would elicit a definite squeeeeeeeee of joy. Icing on the proverbial cake.
Maybe off topic, but why do we always play defence?
For Canadian readers, although comments from outside Canada welcome ....
Somebody should ask the low-IQ Jolson impersonator with dodgy ethics at No. 24 if he is actually serious about doing something about "privilege" and "anti-racism". If so, suggest he should announce his resignation, and ask Leslyn Lewis to fill in on an interim basis until the next election. And, of course, campaign for her during said election.
I know he doesn't really mean all that rubbish, but I'm prepared to be surprised.....
I always enjoy your links, though it generally takes me a week to get through it all, especially if the references are unfamiliar to me...lots of looking stuff up...good brain stretching though. Caroline Glick's article really hit home with me...many months ago you responded to a question I asked about the liberal American Jews, that for me, put it into perspective. Sadly, several days ago I watched a discussion on JBS that my take-away was that the JBS regulars actually believe that Donald Trump is a racist and anti-Semitic and that the American Jewish community is strongly encouraged to endorse Joe Biden. Easy for me to say (and sounds kind of silly now that I see it in writing) - but if I were Israel, I'd denounce the American Jews.
Hi Virginia. Yes, that Glick article was amazing. She has a way of bringing together a lot of complex political and strategic ideas into concise essays. Israel should denounce the Jew-hating, Israel-hating Jews. The problem is that there are a lot of them unfortunately in Israel as well. Leftists in Israel, unhappy with the results of the last election have been rioting ("demonstrating") in Israel for the past couple of weeks as well.
Yes, we've long wondered why Jews are so liberal, but let's give them a well-deserved break for now. I just read at Breitbart (which you may never have heard of if you use Google) that the National Catholic Reporter christened (heh) AOC as the "future of the Catholic Church". If so, France needs to spring that Rwandan refugee pyro who admitted to torching the cathedral in Nantes. Two down, so many more to go.
As I am neither Jewish nor Catholic, I don't have a doctrinal dog in this fight. But I do wonder: self-identifying as a member of a religion means believing in something, right? Yes? No? On a litany of issues, the NCR stands athwart Catholic beliefs yelling Move It. While its politics directly contradict the teachings of the Church, it shares the doctrine of infallibility with Rome. There is their way or the highway to Hell.
AOC on abortion: "It's a brutal form of oppression to seize control of the 1 essential thing a person should command: their own body." I was with her until the last word: I would have substituted "conscience" for "body". But I am not hostile to her point: women should command their own bodies. Or, in the language of our time, women's bodies matter (wipe those smirks off your faces, gentlemen). If I concede their point, will AOC and the NCR agree with me that unborn lives matter? And not because some old white guy in the Vatican says so, but because their precious idol, science, does? Who can look at the images of a developing fetus and not see an unborn child? But if women's bodies matter AND unborn lives matter, how...what...I mean...? Sounds like people need to have a conversation, not a shouting match.
If AOC is the future of the Catholic Church, then it has no future. Not as a religion, anyway. Just as Leftism has infected and co-opted academia, media, and science (to name but a few institutions), hollowing out their core and turning them into megaphones of Marxist dogma, so has it co-opted religion. In this, the schism between Catholics and Protestants (and Jews) is healed. They may have preached widely diverging ideas on religious doctrine, but on politics, they're singing from the same hymnbook.
The only lives that matter are the ones on the approved victims' list - black Americans killed by white police officers and victims of mass shootings (although only if both the shooter and the shootees fit the narrative - Republican members of Congress and staffers at a baseball practice, a large group of white people at a country-and-western outdoor concert, even patrons at a non-heteronormative nightclub if the shooter is a Muslim don't make the cut, so to speak). Margaret Sanger may have reached quasi-canceled status for some remarks she made, but Planned Parenthood still carries out her mission to cull the herd of undesirables - i.e. the poor and those of other than northern European descent. Afro-American women make up 12-13% of the childbearing-age population but account for close to 40% of abortions and are more likely to have more than one and to have them later in the gestation process. I don't know how many of you saw the movie "Gosnell" - in which Dr. Mengele is portrayed by a plump, jovial and cultivated light-complexioned African-American man. But I don't imagine it will be screened in a women's studies class - or even in a class on medical ethics. Anyway, shouting matches - and one-sided shouting matches at that - are what leftist activists do, and the only lives that really matter to them are their own. I mean, it must be so much fun - you run around screaming slogans, vandalizing statues and public buildings, assaulting police officers, and then posting it all on social media so you and everyone you know can watch it repeatedly while you sit around congratulating yourself on your superior social conscience. And if Pope Francis the present of the Catholic Church, it's safe to predict that AOC is its future.
Laura, Thank you for another helping of delightful and dreadful links. Somehow, the piece about the Scottish legislation that may make acting in the wrong roles a hate crime stuck out in particular to me.
That the Bard's "Scottish Play" might be banned in Scotland, not to mention The Merchant of Venice and numerous others, is another example of those who are hell bent on erasing our history and substituting their own. 'Cancel culture" indeed.
Brian W., you're welcome. "Delightful and dreadful." That's fantastic. I may have to put that on my calling card.
I wish I could remember where I read this - because it might have been here - but some English Lit teacher stopped assigning Romeo and Juliet because it's too heterosexual.
Calvert, I can believe it. And let's not even start on the Bard's misogyny, e.g. "Women may fall when there's no strength in men." (Act 2, Scene 3)
Along similar lines, a close relative works for a large corporation whose name you would know. Just today there was a "discussion" about inclusive language. My personal favorite on the list of non-inclusive language was "brown bag."
It reminded me of the old joke about the psychiatrist showing a patient Rorschach in blots and asking what each one bring to mind. Every time the patient says, "Sex," and finally the psychiatrist says "You seem to be obsessed with sex," to which the patient indignantly replies, "Me! You're the one who keeps showing me dirty pictures."
These folks see racism everywhere and in everything.
Top grade material, Laura!
I'm with the Rabbi on the woke baseball. As far as I'm concerned no professional sports is good with me until they wake up to what professional athletic competitions mean to the adoring fans. It's escapism at its finest and when politics is thrown in the mix it misses its target and it will soon be missing its fans.
Laura, (may I call you Laura), I always enjoy your column. On baseball going woke, I sent an email to the owner of the Chicago White Sox (formerly my team) saying that he lost me. I have bagged up all my t-shirts and hats and will throw them in the trash. I won't donate them because I don't want someone wearing one of those shirts or hats. I want them moldering in a landfill.
I'm holding my breath for the NHL. I still have some room in that trash bag!
My husband is holding hope that they walk it back. I pointed out that the NFL and NBA have only become worse. It never gets better.
Thank you, Anita! Of course you can call me Laura. Good for you on those moves! Kudos.
Oh, don't throw that stuff away. I found some old patches in my grandmother's sewing kit, and I sewed those patches over my caps' logos. I wear ball caps when I exercise, and the caps are still good. An old logo pokes out a little on one cap, and one day while I was out on my walk, a workman asked me what team my cap supported. I told him it was a 40-year old patch covering the logo of a team I don't support anymore. "I am proud of you," was all he said. Then I went about my walk and he went about his work. The t-shirts I use as pajama tops.
Anita!!!T-shirts make GREAT rags!!!
Especially useful for cleaning Black Lives Matter graffiti off windows, walls, sidewalks and streets. Just make sure you use an eco-friendly, non-toxic cleanser.