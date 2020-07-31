Seeds of Destruction

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Mark's update on Campaign 2020, the "respectability" of China, roaring roller babes, moats with alligators, the slough of despond, seeds and colonels, and much more.

Click above to listen.

Please join Mark this evening for the latest episode of his new Tale for Our Time - a contemporary inversion of a classic, The Prisoner of Windsor.

Mark Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our new Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our new shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.