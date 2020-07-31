Seeds of Destruction

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Mark's update on Campaign 2020, the "respectability" of China, roaring roller babes, moats with alligators, the slough of despond, seeds and colonels, and much more.
Click above to listen.
Please join Mark this evening for the latest episode of his new Tale for Our Time - a contemporary inversion of a classic, The Prisoner of Windsor.
Mark Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our new Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.
If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our new shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.
The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.
Comment on this item (members only)
Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:
Member Login
13 Member Comments
When I turned on the latest, eagerly-anticipated edition of the Mark Steyn Show, I had not expected to hear my own Barksdale Air Force Base mentioned. Mark, thank you for honoring the life-long service of Col Steven L. dePyssler. Today's memorial service for Col dePyssler was attended by a few active duty and civilian personnel in person and many more on-line. I'm told that Col dePyssler continued in his job even after he was no longer able to drive. He just found a ride. His dedication is truly inspirational.
Early in the pandemic Dr. Fauci advised against wearing masks. Dr. Fauci says he lied about wearing masks in order to save masks for medical personnel. But now that masks are required they don't appear to be medical grade masks. Many masks look homemade or are bandannas why wasn't that recommended rather than lying to the American people? Dr. Fauci can you explain?
All good fare, as usual: dined out on the shellacking meted out to China. Many thanks.
If you take the Met Line outbound to a village named "Chorleywood" one walks though "Betcheman Gardens" a very nice low rise block of modern flats. The adjacent Common is relatively famous and boasts several nice pubs. I don't know about Slough, but I heard asked " How does one get to Watford from here ?" A voice rung out " Just follow the chavs."
Slough is of course the setting for the original, British version of "The Office". In one of the episodes, Ricky Gervais' character David Brent recites that poem with resentful commentary about the poet after each line.
Perrance Shiri "went into the hospital and came out by the handles"? Omigosh, that has to be another Steynage (my portmanteau for Steyn + coinage). It sounded so natural, I took it as a commonplace expression new just to me. But it's new to Google, too, if my hasty search was accurate. I like it: it joins "assumed room temperature" and "won't be down for breakfast" among my favorite snarky euphemisms for death.
As for the lovely and talented Portland person of progesterone, her bellowing "I am a woman!" reminded me of Federico Fellini's Amarcord, in which one insane character, on afternoon leave from the nuthouse to enjoy a picnic with his family, escapes their company, clambers up a tree, and shouts across the echoing countryside, "I want a woman!" ("Voglio una donna!") It was brilliantly absurd then; now, it's just gross. See Marx's aphorism on history, tragedy, and farce.
I always liked Neal Boortz' "taking the eternal dirt nap."
What little remains of freedom of speech in the Peoples Republic of America took two more big hits in the last few days. A black conservative journalist covering the Portland riots was stabbed by a white Antifa activist and survived only by sheer luck. Last evening Tucker interviewed the female doctor whom was featured in that censored video of a group of doctors risking their reputations and their very lively hood by speaking the forbidden truth about H-C.- not surprisingly she has been fired. Neither story will ever see the light of day in 2020 America.outside of Fox News There is no safety in the world of sports now - in today's sports pages there is a glowing tribute to the Pelicans-Jazz teams and coaches taking a knee during the national anthem. Not a one remained standing. In an explosive speech at the John Lewis funeral Barack Hussein Obama let loose an ugly diatribe of race baiting designed to gin up even more extreme racial strife and hatred of our police in a once great country now coming apart before our eyes. Will the silent majority save us? To quote a fellow conservative on another web-site - "the silent majority isn't just silent , it's impotent and asleep". My thoughts exactly.
"[...] Barack Hussein Obama let loose an ugly diatribe of race baiting designed to gin up even more extreme racial strife and hatred of our police [...]." So, no change, then, R.? I was in Los Angeles when the same rabble-rouser tried to gin up a lynching for one of his citizens, a George Zimmerman. I was impressed. Lot of racial hatred there.
This may seem off the subject, but I was in the finals of the Jazz Cruise virtual "Name That Tune" contest this week, defending my crown against some real professionals. YOU should have been there Mark. You would have stolen the show. As is, a great music historian, Loren Schoenberg, won. It was hosted by Ken Peplowski and Shelly Berg. Ironically the two song titles I guessed correctly in one clue were "It Was a Very Good Year" (by Ervin Drake, 1961) and "Fine and Dandy" (by Kay Swift, 1930). These titles don't seem to resonate well in the turgid year 2020 except perhaps for the stock market, the price of gold and your daily columns. Cheers!
Mark replies:
Commiserations, Gary. I met the long-lived Ervin Drake a handful of times over the years, but I knew rather better Kay Swift, who was such a laugh. I once got her to play an early and forgotten Irving Berlin song she loved, "That Mysterious Rag", which she performed brilliantly. If you'd named that tune, Mr Schoenberg would have been toast.
That's really a stinker of a song, isn't it? I'm slogging through the "Complete Lyrics of Irving Berlin" this year and a lot of his early work is best buried. Of "That Mysterious Rag," daughter Linda Emmet writes "Irving Berlin in a letter to Cole Porter, September 2, 1943: 'Years ago, I remember the William Morris office booked me to play at the Winter Garden, where I came out and sang 'Mysterious Rag,' in a green spotlight, and the audience was very glad when I finished. I remember paying them 10% of my salary and would have been glad to give them the whole salary if they hadn't booked me there."
Both Ervin Drake and Kay Swift lived to about 97. Since you knew Kay Swift so well, perhaps she told you if she and George Gershwin were ever an Item? Did they ever consider wedding bells after her divorce to Paul James (Warburg) in 1934? I've often thought her song "Can't We Just Be Friends" was a lament to George's bachelor lifestyle.
I thought I'd met the man of my dreams
Now it seems
This is how the story ends
He's gonna turn me down and say, "Can't we be friends?"
Mark replies:
Indeed, Gary. But it was Kay's soon-to-be ex-husband, Mr Warburg (a banker), who wrote that lyric. So perhaps he knew better than his missus where the Swift/Gershwin thing was headed. We did talk a lot about George, rather poignantly - so maybe I'll do a George/Kay special one of these days.
At first, I thought the audio of the transgender athlete yelling was taken from a Joe Biden rally earlier this year! We all recall how Joe likes to cuddle his supporters.
As always, you hit the nail on the head with the China virus. The way the media and the Dems tarred Herman Cain when Trump nominated him for the Federal Reserve disgusted me. He was certainly more qualified them some of the other academic hacks on the Fed.
Mark, I was wondering about your take on the DNC campaign rally at the John Lewis funeral. I found it as odious as Jeffrey Epstein. And, I half-expect to see former President Obama waive the bloody shirt of George Floyd during his eulogy. I hope it turns off any folks flirting with the idea of voting for Biden in the fall. Thanks for another thought-provoking episode of the show!!
Two words, Michael: Wellstone Memorial.