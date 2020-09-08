The Last Leg Begins

On Tuesday I did double-duty on TV and radio, starting with my return to the non-curvy non-couch at "Fox & Friends":

"During the last six months, there has been a massive transfer of not just economic power, but also, basic liberties to state workers. We're now like China ... the more connected you are to state power, the more freedom of movement you have," Steyn told "Fox & Friends."

You can see my appearance with Steve, Ainsley and Brian here.

Later I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the show I assessed the state of the presidential race as it enters its final leg without having gone through any of the other legs. Also up for discussion today: The indispensability of British subjects to Democrat tickets, Chairman Xi's war on Canadian border quips, BLM trans men tear-gassed into menstrual cycles, and preparing the ground for chaos and coups. Click below to listen:

