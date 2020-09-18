Singing Out

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark weighs the competing merits in a locked down world of Van Morrison and Boris Johnson, how to have a floppo political campaign and still come out with a beach house and a Ferrari, Baptists and Cuties, Princeton's racism, the vast kingdom of Biden's brain, Mickey Rooney's songwriting, and much more.

Click above to listen.

Mark Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Mark's series of audio adventures Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.