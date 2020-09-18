Image

Mark Steyn

Singing Out

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10633/singing-out

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark weighs the competing merits in a locked down world of Van Morrison and Boris Johnson, how to have a floppo political campaign and still come out with a beach house and a Ferrari, Baptists and Cuties, Princeton's racism, the vast kingdom of Biden's brain, Mickey Rooney's songwriting, and much more.

