A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 21-27

Steyn with Marc Morano, the man behind the must-see new film, Climate Hustle 2

~The week began with a song for the season.

~Mark's Monday Notebook remembered Omaha bar-owner Jake Gardner, yet another victim of the sick politics of 2020. It was our most read piece of the week.

~Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show brought the crazy - from a pithier Pledge of Allegiance to NPR minivans, Quebec apartments to two-thirds of a billion brand new Americans - plus a Vicwit Wanker Copperpalooza.

~On Wednesday Mark swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", to ponder Seattle hiring a pimp as its $150,000 "street czar". Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from jurist idolatry to transgender Peruvians.

~Thursday saw the premiere of a new movie from Marc Morano and Kevin Sorbo: Climate Hustle 2. Mark's in it, along with many of your other favorite "climate deniers". Here's the promo:

Most movie theaters around the world are closed by Covid, but the film is being released instead via livestream. If you missed Thursday's premiere, you can see it again today only. More details here.

~On Friday's weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark offered contrasting equine forays from the streets of Copenhagen and Chicago, twilight time on Sunset Boulevard, Downton Abbey for racists, democracy in lockdown, a poem for the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, and a last dance in the ballrooms of the west.

~For our weekend movie date, Kathy Shaidle contrasted two screen heiresses - Olivia de Havilland and Natasha Richardson.

~On Saturday Steyn launched a brand new Tale for our Time for election season - Franchise by Isaac Asimov. You can listen to him read the first episode here. The concluding episode airs tonight.

