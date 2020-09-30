Un-Uncling Uncle Ben

Greetings one and all, and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. It's post-Yom Kippur, so the Book of Life is sealed and I hope and pray that me and my house did alright. One of my kids asked me why people think Yom Kippur is sad or mournful. I said "You're right, it's serious, but not necessarily sad. that's so pessimistic!" It was nice just hearing that thought articulated from one of my babies. It was a proud mom moment for me. Here's to optimism and faith.

In other In-House Jewish Mother news, I'm still trying to reclaim normalcy as much as possible, just as I advise others to do. Sometimes it works out great, like a walk I took with my dad among the beautiful autumn leaves in a local valley, capped off with a freshly brewed coffee at a local cafÃ©, and noshing on some of my homemade Plum Kuchen (recipe below in "Jew" section). Other times, I'm not so successful, like when I was the unfortunate subject of an online "SAFETY SAFETY IF IT SAVES ONE LIFE" pile-on by the Karenwaffen of one of my kids' schools. But that's a story for another time....

Does the following still need to be said? Apparently so: I still think we should still be mad, really mad at China for effing up everything and at our "leaders" for going along with the Chinese plans to destroy us. We should get madder as more facts come out. We should be mad about the insane demands still being made of us as the China Virus wanes. Like this: this is insane. And pretending all of this is normal is part of the problem. Enough of the ever-evolving, ever more draconian rules. Let's stop being China. Let's stop being complacent in the killing of our own children by driving them to suicide. Can we muster enough mojo to kill of the "Zero Covid" strategy? Can we move away from "Dying! It's the worst! We can stop death!"? We need to see clearly that the cure is officially worse than the disease.

Over the past week, the great prophet Mark Steyn had lots of things â€“ smart things â€“ to say about many different subjects. But the main and most important thing of course, is... now that he is back on the telly regularly with Tucker Carlson, his pocket squares are getting their rightful airtime, exercise and oxygen. Take that, Xi Jinping. Other SteynStuff over the week included Of Princes and Priuses, and The Yellow Rose of Texas as the Song of the Week (when first typing that, my fingers typed Yellow Rosen of Texas do not ask why, I don't know, I mean my undertones are admittedly yellow but I'm not exactly "of Texas", more like "of Poland" kind of thing but I digress...).

In his Monday Notebook, Mark took a look at the World Record-Breaking Expectation Lowering (depressing, gah!) and also shared an additional episode of The Mark Steyn Show: Let the Sunshine In. Lots of Steyntacular food for thought, so pour a cup (or flaskful) of your favourite libation as we plod through the week that was. You'll need it.

North America:

The moral case for opening schools without masks.

Another reason: this. And this.

The story of my life: the students left behind (or worse) when everything shut down. Thanks to Bethany Mandel for posting this and for the consistent attention she pays to vulnerable and special needs kids in her online presence. The way children have been treated and victimized by the health policy and school bureaucrats and their collective Covid Psychosis is actually evil.

New York is a sh&thole. Literally. Imagine thinking that this needs to be officially legislated. As if civilized humans don't know UNOFFICIALLY that you should not take a dump on a subway or bus.

The CDC in America released some new COVID-19 recovery rates. For some strange reason, the good news didn't make the headlines. Isn't that odd? It's like the media doesn't want there to be good news. The survival rates in America for those who get infected are:

ages 0-19: survival 99.997%

20-49: survival 99.98%

50-69: survival 99.5%

70+: survival 94.6%

The full report can be found here.

Canada is suffering from collective germophobia.

Ka-Ching: Activist made a fake BLM charity and used the money for, ahem, not exactly charitable purposes.

Europe:

French Mutawa: Hey girl, your skirt's too short.

Too little, too late.

Pretty bad scene in France in general.

A French view on the China Virus.

Sweden proves lockdowns were unnecessary, no wonder public health officials hate it. "We ruined ourselves for nothing." Pretty much.

Israel and Jews:

Netanyahu: "Mistakes were made." Ugh. Bad. Weasel words. Can we nuke passive language ("the Twin Towers fell") along with nuking 2020?

My Idiot People: I can't even.

Grooving to ancient Hebrew poetry.

New Middle East.

"Why this hatred of the Jews?": a torturous look into the trial of the Charlie Hebdo/Hyper Cacher terrorists, and the anguished cries of the families and loved ones left behind.

You. Go. Girl.

Random Jew thing: Jewish Plum Kuchen (made this for Shabbat, yuuuuuuge hit).

So nice.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Tory MPs refuse to go to re-education gulag. Glad to see at least some Brits with stones bigger than jelly beans. Maybe kidney beans, dunno. More grit here.

Check out Prince Castrato No Beans Harry here. President Trump responds in resplendent full form here. YUGE!

Of 67 autopsies performed at hospitals during the first two months of lockdowns, only two were actual COVID-19 cases. Oh.

For my DUH file. It really seems like there is a concerted effort by Western governments to kill off the elderly either by shutting them into "care" homes with the China Virus, or by terrifying them to death that their children and grandchildren are walking, breathing Nuclear Bubonic Ebola China Virus Kryptonite that will kill them upon contact, or by loneliness. Does this all seem accidental to you? Should this be attributed to abject stupidity or malice?

Victimizing the victims again: British rape jihad victims complain of "tokenistic" inquiry. I think you can understand the tokenism just by the fact that this is all being referred to as "child exploitation". That sounds like a chocolate bar or lunch money being swiped from a child. It doesn't really give you a sense of, you know, the child rape thing.

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

California makes prison a much more dangerous place for women.

Uncle Ben's rice has a new, dumb name. Racism problem, solved! Rejoice!

From Matthew Schmitz at Tablet Magazine: The Woke and the Un-Woke. Read the whole thing! Contains many gems. Really worth your time.

Human Grace:

"I have a feeling that if we should meet, you would give me your arm to steady me..."

