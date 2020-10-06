Image

Mark Steyn

He's Back!

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

Trump's balcony moment: Mussolini? Will and Kate? or Jimmy Carter?

On Tuesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. In the course of the show I assessed the state of the presidential race after its latest dizzying and dramatic twist - and the state of the world as far too many "experts" insist we can never come out of lockdown. Also up for discussion today: Which is more powerful - pumping a steroid into Trump, or pumping Trump into a steroid?

Plus: Covid-19 is the Afghan war of public health crises; Sweden vs Denmark; and why the Red Army has no need to invade New Jersey. Click below to listen:

Somewhere along the way I made a brief reference to how self-protective measures haven't really changed since Daniel Defoe's classic Journal of the Plague Year. You can hear me discussing Defoe, and my audio serialization of Plague Year in our series Tales for Our Time. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

For that brave band who enjoy me in vision, please join me with Tucker Carlson tomorrow night, Wednesday, coast to coast across America just ahead of the big Pence-Harris showdown.

