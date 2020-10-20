Putting a Lid on It

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark covers the state of play in Campaign 2020 two weeks out, the liberation of Jeffrey Toobin's penis, Britain's bonking ban, and answers Anne Desideri's question re globalism, imperialism, and the latest decapitation on the streets of France. There's another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with news of regal Serbs, investigative Belgians and paralytic Canadians; plus a nod to a poisonous pilot and a windswept chanteuse.
I cannot listen live today but I wanted to pose what I believe is an important and far reaching question. I was reading an article by Dave Solway at PJ Media today expressing his belief that Canada had passed the point of no return in losing a sense of national identity and purpose to leftist memes and policies. But can nations return? How do nations restore their own souls? This may happen for individuals, but what about nations? Nations have to find a way to return from all-encompassing savaging and corruption by the Left. We have to find our way out of this, and I do believe in redemptive grace for nations as well as for individuals. The West and much of the rest of the world will have to find the answers. How do you see a way forward and are you optimistic?