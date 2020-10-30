Feeding Upon a Female by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Vampyre

MÃ©nage Ã cinq: Lord Byron, said to be the model for Lord Ruthven in The Vampyre, with (clockwise from top left) Byron's friend Percy Bysshe Shelley, Byron's sometime lover Mary Shelley, Byron's physician John William Polidori and Byron's other lover (and Mary's sister) Claire Clairmont Welcome to Part Two of The Vampyre, this year's Halloween audio adventure in Tales for Our Time. It's the tale from which Count Dracula and his many progeny all derive, written as the contribution to a literary parlor game on a meteorologically miserable Swiss vacation by Lord Byron's personal physician, John William Polidori. In tonight's episode of The Vampyre, having parted company from the depraved Lord Ruthven, Aubrey travels east - where the young women are nubile but they have dark legends to share: Under the same roof as himself existed a being, so beautiful and delicate that she might have formed the model for a painter wishing to pourtray on canvass the promised hope of the faithful in Mahomet's paradise, save that her eyes spoke too much mind for any one to think she could belong to those who had no souls. As she danced upon the plain, or tripped along the mountain's side, one would have thought the gazelle a poor type of her beauties... Ah, but the young lovely has tales to tell - and one in particular: Often as she told him the tale of the living vampyre, who had passed years amidst his friends, and dearest ties, forced every year, by feeding upon the life of a lovely female to prolong his existence for the ensuing months, his blood would run cold, whilst he attempted to laugh her out of such idle and horrible fantasies; but Ianthe cited to him the names of old men, who had at last detected one living among themselves, after several of their near relatives and children had been found marked with the stamp of the fiend's appetite; and when she found him so incredulous, she begged of him to believe her, for it had been, remarked, that those who had dared to question their existence, always had some proof given, which obliged them, with grief and heartbreaking, to confess it was true. She detailed to him the traditional appearance of these monsters, and his horror was increased, by hearing a pretty accurate description of Lord Ruthven... Surely not.

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly (such as this afternoon's);

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and our other video content;

~My video series of classic poetry;

~Booking for special members-only events, if we're ever again allowed to hold such things;

~Priority booking for the Third Annual Mark Steyn Cruise from Rome to Gibraltar, Barcelona and Monte Carlo with Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black and my other guests, assuming global lockdown ever ends;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, likewise assuming in-person stage events are ever re-legalized;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

One other benefit to membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, whether you like my reading of this spooky Tale for Our Time or find it less scary than a box of dimpled chads in Palm Beach County, feel free to comment away below. And do join us tomorrow, on All Hallows' Eve, for the conclusion of The Vampyre.

