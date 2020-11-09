Election Day Plus Six Steyn Down Under

November 9, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10751/election-day-plus-six Today, Monday, Mark joined Chris Kenny on "The Kenny Report" from Sky News Australia for his take on the US election: Mark Steyn says America has the "least clean" elections in the Western world and that there are "real questions and real grievances" about what went on in this year's presidential election. Donald Trump is on track to be the 15th one-term president after Joe Biden won at least 290 electoral college votes. President Trump has failed to concede the election, arguing there is widespread voter fraud. Mr Steyn told Sky News host Chris Kenny it would shock people from countries around the world "what goes on in American elections" and said the latest election was "dubious". "And in this case, a handful of hardcore Democrat cities that have run corrupt elections in some cases since the end of the Civil War ... have managed to decide the result of the election for the rest of the country... "It's extraordinary what happened on election night round about 10:47pm where suddenly the states that are closely contested all decide that the poll workers are going home for the night and they'll resume at sometime in the morning. "I've never seen that in any country where I've chanced to be spending an election. "Basically, the result is decided by which boxes show up between 2am and 4am on the day after the election," he said. Click below to watch: Tomorrow, Tuesday, Mark will be returning to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. We hope you'll tune in. ~It was a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a blistering edition of The Mark Steyn Show as Mark reflected on this election - and Philadelphia's long tradition of vote theft. On Saturday morning he covered the breaking news that the networks had pronounced Joe Biden the forty-sixth president. Twenty-four hours later he was back to address how quickly power was draining from Trump. If you were in the mood for a break from the ongoing "count", Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date considered Kurosawa's High and Low, and Mark's Sunday song selection offered a mordant round of "The Best Is Yet to Come". If you were too busy loading pallets of ballots onto a truck in the Philly suburbs at three in the morning, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins. The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are extremely grateful. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Oh, and, after two sold-out voyages, we also have a Third Mark Steyn Cruise coming up. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en