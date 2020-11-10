Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

It is a week since the election, but in America that means the votes are still coming in. RealClearPolitics (whose polling average, pre-Election Day, was the supposed gold standard) still has Pennsylvania in the toss-up category, along with Arizona. So Joe may have jumped the gun with all those "Office of the President Elect" crests and seals bulk-ordered from Staples. Emily Murphy of the General Services Administration is resisting moving forward with the official "transition", but the networks, world leaders and the American press seem ever more offended that Trump's still here.

On today's show we'll talk about all that, and the felicitously timed Covid vaccine (all Biden's work, according to the Mooch; just another Trump racket, according to Cuomo). We seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in the absence of the one and only Rush, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~If you're wondering about my general take on the election, the excellent UK website Conservative Woman has a brisk prÃ©cis of recent shows and columns:

You will deduce that Mark Steyn is in no doubt that electoral larceny occurred during the protracted vote-counting in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other battlegrounds. In fact, he offers the savage summation: 'Seventy million Americans are about to become victims of the greatest and most brazen heist in the history of modern, self-governing societies.' No equivocation there. For Steyn, the 'big picture' is sustaining the small-c conservative uprisings of the past decade, which to his delight spread westwards across Europe until 'the populism virus jumped the Atlantic and delivered Donald Trump to the White House'. But for the American establishment, previously unconcerned by plebeian revolts in faraway Europe, 'It's different in Washington: for four years everyone who matters has been determined to evict Trump from the Oval Office and to teach the American people that this is never going to be allowed to happen again.'

I'm still hearing all that twaddle from Republican pundits about why don't the Pennsylvania guys let in the GOP so the world can see that Biden won fair and square. I mean, get a clue, losers:

To the 'so-called conservative commentators [who] don't get it', and who 'express bafflement at why Republican officials are being brazenly kicked out of these ballot counts, even when they've been ordered by courts to be admitted', Steyn scolds: 'You're missing the point here: they're teaching you a lesson in raw power. You're on the outside and you're not getting back in . . . the hard men on the low wards would rather you know that it's all a lie, just naked muscle and nothing else. Because as in any corrupt society, the point is to force you to live with the lie â€“ in this case that Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the United States. And they're betting you will live with it.'

~Please note that, because of the above Rush obligations, our Tuesday Mark Steyn Show will be delayed twenty-four hours.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.