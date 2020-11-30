The Outliers of the Outliers

It's been a bit of a grueling schedule for your dilettante host in recent days - last week guest-hosting America's Number One cable news show, this week America's Number One radio show.

As I've mentioned, guest-hosting seems to be a much more controversial occupation than it was around, oh, November 2nd. But I'm pleased to say that my Thanksgiving Eve edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the top-rated cable news show of the night, beating out Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper et al:

Cable News Rankings Wed Nov 25 1âƒ£ @MarkSteynOnline *

2âƒ£ @Maddow

3âƒ£ @TheFive @DanaPerino @GregGutfeld @GeraldoRivera * @EmilyCompagno @WillCain *

4âƒ£ @TGowdySC *

5âƒ£ @NicolleDWallace

6âƒ£ @Lawrence

7âƒ£ @AriMelber

8âƒ£ @JoyAnnReid

9âƒ£ @ChrisLHayes

10 @ChrisCuomo

I was also the Number Two show in all cable, just 32,000 viewers between some blockbuster Hallmark movie, and the Number Six show in all TV (broadcast and cable). I'll eschew my usual unbecoming King-of-Cable gloatfest, because I have a very dark feeling that the walls are closing in all around.

Nevertheless, on Monday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. In the course of the programme we addressed the state of the "presidential election", the bizarre anomalies which delivered Biden's 'victory", and the role of the "loyal opposition" if the Man in the Orthopedic Boot actually gets sworn in in January. Click below to listen:

As to that Mark Steyn Cruise Mr Snerdley and I were talking about, you can find more details about that here.

I'll be back for another three hours in the Attila the Hun chair on Tuesday's show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can listen via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

For that brave band who enjoy me in vision, I'll be keeping my Wednesday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight".