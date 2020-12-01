Image

Mark Steyn

It Ain't Over Till It's Grover

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

https://www.steynonline.com/10817/it-aint-over-till-it-grover

As I was saying, your lethargic dilettante host has been under a brutal schedule in recent days - last week guest-hosting America's Number One cable news show, this week America's Number One radio show.

Happily, Tucker's back in the anchor chair for the former, and I'll be restored to the guest-seat tomorrow night, Wednesday. Following my pre-Thanksgiving triumph, however, I'm pleased to see the Black Friday edition was also the Number One cable news show of the day:

Cable News Rankings Fri Nov 27

1 @MarkSteynOnline *
2 @HeyTammyBruce *
3 @TheFive @LawrenceBJones3 * @EmilyCompagno @JessicaTarlov * @TomShillue * @NBSaphierMD *
4, 6 @CNNSitRoom
5 @TheLeadCNN
7 @LisaMarieBoothe *
8, 9, 10 @CNNNewsroom

Friday's "Tucker" was also the Number Five show on all cable, following Frosty, the Grinch, football and some holiday special. As I said yesterday, I'm eschewing my usual King-of-Cable end-zone gloat-dance because of my grim foreboding that it's all about to come juddering to a sudden and painful end.

Nevertheless on Tuesday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. We talked election fraud; Covid rules for thee but not for me; Auric Goldfinger's lessons for Fulton County, Georgia; jurisprudence of wider application from Clay County, Illinois; China, Twitter, and an Australian slander; and much more, including right at the close the question of whether Trump will pull a Grover Cleveland. Click below to listen:

As to that Mark Steyn Cruise with Conrad Black I mentioned toward the end, you can find more details about that here.

I'll be back right here for the latest episode of our current Tale for Our Time, and for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members around the world. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

