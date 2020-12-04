Full of It in Fulton

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Election fraud predominated, but we also got to Covid, Christmas, commercials and risk-averse Republicans.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this edition of our Q&A, and we'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

Clubland Q&A is made possible by The Mark Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid Christmas gift.