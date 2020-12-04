Live Around the Planet: Friday December 4th

Today, Friday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

The election fraud is spectacular: You have to be eighteen years old or over to vote; in Georgia, 66,248 persons under eighteen are alleged to have cast a ballot. Yet, somewhat paradoxically, because there's so much fraud - all over the map - it becomes very easy to get lost in the weeds. I argued on Rush that the President needs to keep it simple, by which I mean focused and forensic (which, to be honest, is not his rhetorical strength) and my suggestion on the air was that for his Georgia appearance he zero in on Fulton County - because it's an exemplar of Ian Fleming's Goldfinger line:

Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it's enemy action.

The abnormally low rejection rate for Fulton County mail-in ballots (eight - not eight per cent, but just eight ballots in total) is happenstance.

The widely reported "burst water pipe" that shut down the count is coincidence (at least until it turned out to be entirely fictional).

Now we have the enemy action - security-camera video showing (in the top-right quadrant) four poll workers continuing to count after everybody else had been sent home at 10.25pm. What were they counting? Votes stored in suitcases kept under that striking black table.

Welcome to the People's Republic of Krappistan, now and forever - unless the somnolent Republican establishment rouses itself from "well, better luck next time" mode. There will be no next time, not in a nation that votes by suitcase.

And nota bene: the four Democrats illegally counting after hours are enough, by themselves, to provide Dementia Boy's margin of victory:

