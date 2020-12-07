Image

Mark Steyn

Seven Days in Shenanistan

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10834/seven-days-in-shenanistan

Welcome to the Monday episode of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark contrasts a brazen Democrat Party with a craven GOP and an unrestrained China with a locked-down west. There's also another flashback from The Hundred Years Ago Show, featuring the man with the hook, the man with the Nobel Peace Prize and the man who wants you to win one for the Gipper. And in an extended edition of Last Call Steyn remembers his fellow Rush guest-host, Walter Williams.

