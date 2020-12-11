Safe Harbors and Pious Ears

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Mark surveys the scene near and far, from the Granite State to the Wuhan water park, a shorter distance than you'd think. He takes in the Texas Supreme Court case and Big Tech's sudden reverence for Safe Harbor Day, and the prospect of Chinese troops in Canada. All this plus Martin Luther, Lord Tennyson and the Pogues.

