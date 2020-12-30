Countdown to Georgia

Tonight, Wednesday, I'll be back in the anchor's chair for a full hour on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Hope you'll tune in at 8pm Eastern.
As for Tuesday's "Tucker", you can see the full show here. We began with my thoughts on the looming run-off in Georgia, where supposedly "changing demographics" have given a candidate who ought to be entirely unelectable a shot at a Senate seat. Click below to watch:
Tammy Bruce gave us her thoughts on Georgia, and then came Congressman Ken Buck on Big Tech penetrating the Biden team as easily as Fang Fang with Swalwell:
In Colorado if you're fatally shot, your cause of death is Covid-19; in Minnesota, if you're in a car accident, get thrown from the vehicle and die on the side of the road, well, that's just the Covid. I discussed the mortality statistics with two state legislators, and then brought on Victor Davis Hanson for an analysis of the present state of events in Coronafornia:
Barack Obama's twelve-year run as Gallop's Most Admired Man of the Year came juddering to a halt yesterday. Who dethroned him? Donald J Trump. Obama came second, and Biden a very very distant third. The President of the United States liked my aside:
Barack Obama was toppled from the top spot and President Trump claimed the title of the year's Most Admired Man. Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three. That's also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up millions more votes than Trump, but can't get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey." @MarkSteynOnline @TuckerCarlson
That's because he got millions of Fake Votes in the 2020 Election, which was RIGGED!
Whoops, I almost forgot to insert the Tweetstapo's mandatory disclaimer:
This claim about election fraud is disputed.
Piss off, Commissar Weirdbeard.
Here's my take - followed by a bit of Dinesh D'Souza on Laura Ingraham's show:
As I remarked rather sardonically, with reference to Queen, the Sex Pistols and Judy Garland, Tucker received a rock-star reception at the recent Turning Point USA summit. Here's the excerpt from his speech we ran:
Re his point on the assault on American history, I reprised an old line of mine: "A society that has no past has no future. It's that simple."
Next up, for all you tiki bartenders whose tiki bars are closed down, The New York Times thinks you have a more serious problem: your refusal to deal with your bar's dark history of racism. You can watch that segment here.
We rounded out the show with Brexit. My thanks to all who tuned in: We very much appreciate it. You can view the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.
If you prefer me in non-visual formats only, stick around as the week proceeds and your wish will be granted.
Maybe the tiki bars can change their theme to be more like it was in the glory days of San Francisco. They can have outdoor booths where you could dine in and if you're lucky, get to have the same experience of seeing the booths be used by the homeless for defecating and drug use. A little bit of the west coast in the Big Apple.
Sorry for the anger and frustration I have been posting. I can live on government welfare if people don't believe that our nation isn't worth fighting for. But at what point do we do start fighting? Do we need a massacre like in 1989 in Tiananmen Square? Do we need to have what Stalin did when millions died of starvation? Do we need an ethnic cleansing of white people for that fight to happen? What would it take? Mark Steyn said it in one of his old posts: "A nation that has nothing to live for, has nothing to die for."
Jesse Watters: "We used to storm the castle over abuses of power. Now we just raid the fridge."
No truer statement. Just as much as this one: We don't rebel, we don't protest, we don' resist. Our form of protest is changing the channel while they mock us and kick us when we're down. At a time when we need unity from our own base, we end up thinking about ourselves. We are the Elois as so described by Steyn. Those who fought for freedom or even for their nations in World War I had something to lose just as much as we do. Are we saying that what they risk will never compare to what we have to lose now?
Your comment about how the Left profess to love the masses, while treating the individual like dirt (I paraphrase) reminded me of a line from Jonathan Swift (in a letter to Alexander Pope) that has stuck with me from my college days: "Principally, I hate and detest that animal called man; although I heartily love John, Peter, Thomas, and so forth."
I don't know if that says it all, but it says a lot. Humankind in the aggregate has committed unpardonable crimes which may have condemned the entire species beyond salvation--though I believe The Verdict is still pending. (If I sound skeptical, I'm reading Justice Jackson's prosecutor's brief in the Nuremberg Trials at the moment.) Indeed, in China, N.K., and elsewhere, such crimes are still committed. But we all have members of the tribe we hold dear, and who replenish hope in our kind when the hope tank seems empty. (This ties in nicely with Tucker's point in his address to Turning Point USA.)
It was also in college we read the political philosophies of the likes of Thomas Hobbes and John Locke, who were taught in opposition to each other. As an idealist with a "skull full of mush" (â„¢Rush Limbaugh), I embraced Locke's classical liberal ideology, with its faith in the reason of man, over Hobbes's darker view of humanity, and the iron hand, sans velvet glove, needed to rule, else "the life of man [be] solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short." The mush has congealed since then, and I now wonder if Hobbes's view was not only more accurate, but written more in love than in sorrow. You can find both points of view in the U.S. Constitution and in the Federalist Papers that serve as its prodigious footnotes.
It's a rum one: the strong leader can be a liberator, as I think President Trump is, or a slave master, as so many others have been and yet hope to be. Pity so many people get it ass-backwards.