Countdown to Georgia

Tonight, Wednesday, I'll be back in the anchor's chair for a full hour on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Hope you'll tune in at 8pm Eastern.

As for Tuesday's "Tucker", you can see the full show here. We began with my thoughts on the looming run-off in Georgia, where supposedly "changing demographics" have given a candidate who ought to be entirely unelectable a shot at a Senate seat. Click below to watch:

Tammy Bruce gave us her thoughts on Georgia, and then came Congressman Ken Buck on Big Tech penetrating the Biden team as easily as Fang Fang with Swalwell:

In Colorado if you're fatally shot, your cause of death is Covid-19; in Minnesota, if you're in a car accident, get thrown from the vehicle and die on the side of the road, well, that's just the Covid. I discussed the mortality statistics with two state legislators, and then brought on Victor Davis Hanson for an analysis of the present state of events in Coronafornia:

Barack Obama's twelve-year run as Gallop's Most Admired Man of the Year came juddering to a halt yesterday. Who dethroned him? Donald J Trump. Obama came second, and Biden a very very distant third. The President of the United States liked my aside:

Barack Obama was toppled from the top spot and President Trump claimed the title of the year's Most Admired Man. Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three. That's also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up millions more votes than Trump, but can't get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey." @MarkSteynOnline @TuckerCarlson That's because he got millions of Fake Votes in the 2020 Election, which was RIGGED!

Whoops, I almost forgot to insert the Tweetstapo's mandatory disclaimer:

This claim about election fraud is disputed.

Piss off, Commissar Weirdbeard.

Here's my take - followed by a bit of Dinesh D'Souza on Laura Ingraham's show:

As I remarked rather sardonically, with reference to Queen, the Sex Pistols and Judy Garland, Tucker received a rock-star reception at the recent Turning Point USA summit. Here's the excerpt from his speech we ran:

Re his point on the assault on American history, I reprised an old line of mine: "A society that has no past has no future. It's that simple."

Next up, for all you tiki bartenders whose tiki bars are closed down, The New York Times thinks you have a more serious problem: your refusal to deal with your bar's dark history of racism. You can watch that segment here.

We rounded out the show with Brexit. My thanks to all who tuned in: We very much appreciate it. You can view the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats only, stick around as the week proceeds and your wish will be granted.

If you're minded to join us in The Mark Steyn Club, you can find more details here. And, if you totally blew Christmas and your sweetheart is mad, well, you can always redeem yourself with a Club gift membership.