Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Tuesday, is the long awaited Georgia Senate runoff. The two Democrats are a trustiefundie who makes ChiCom propaganda videos and a Castro suck-up who ran over his wife's foot and operated a kids' camp that was rife with child abuse. Yet they're both ahead in the usual garbage polls. I forget who it was that said round about late October that Trump needed to win by five points in Pennsylvania in order to make up for the Democrat fraud. But I would wager that in Georgia today, just two months on, the necessary margin is now closer to seven points.

At any rate, because America runs the crappiest elections in the allegedly "free world", we're now being told it's highly unlikely (unless it's a landslide steal by the Dems) that we'll have a result tonight. Hey, what's the big deal? We still don't have a result in New York's 22nd Congressional district - and Election "Day" was over two months ago.

Still and all, as Georgians go to the polls, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

Yes, yes, I know: Rush was supposed to be back by now, but hold the rotten fruit. No one worked harder these last eleven months, in extremely difficult circumstances, to make it to November's Election Day - and, if America's Anchorman needs an extra forty-eight hours or so to get himself back to full strength for the Senate runoff and the Congressional election certification, he's earned it: Rush will be back to break it all down tomorrow. Meanwhile, I'll do my best to keep the Attila the Hun chair warm, and hope you'll want to dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

On today's show we'll talk Georgia and whatever else is happening, on the fraud front and anywhere else. We seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in the absence of the one and only Rush, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~Because I'll be covering for America's Anchorman today, the Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show will be postponed until later in the week.

~It was a very busy New Year at SteynOnline, starting with our live-performance song for the season, as the great jazz vocalist Carol Welsman and one of my favorite guitarists Russell Malone joined me for "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" On New Year's Day I presented our traditional avete atque valete to the departed of the previous twelve months, from a brace of African not-so-strongmen to a brace of Her Majesty's viceroys. Sitting in for Kathy Shaidle on our Saturday movie beat, I noted that we were now living in the age of P D James's Children of Men. And our marquee presentation was my two-part conversation with Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, whose songs have been recorded by everyone from Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra to Tom Jones and Lulu to Queen and the Smiths to Eminem and Kanye West: You can find Part One of this On the Town New Year special here, and Part Two here. If you were too busy sleeping off the midnight bubbly, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as the first week of a new year gets going.

On the Town is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction, including our new one, starting later this week, that you will definitely not want to miss;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as our latest coming up this week;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming I'm ever again allowed to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.