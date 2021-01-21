Image

Mark Steyn

A Statue Still Stands

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Wednesday, after the latest episode of our Orwellian audio adaptation, Mark joined Tucker Carlson for a brisk chat around current topics, starting with a Teddy Roosevelt statue slated for removal last summer yet still standing in the heat of a dead Manhattan. That led to a few general observations on a society's need for history, via Kamala's footwear and John Brennan's ever more expansive "domestic terrorists" list.

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with Episode Twelve of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four. Tomorrow he'll be here with the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.

