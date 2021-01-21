A Statue Still Stands

On Wednesday, after the latest episode of our Orwellian audio adaptation, Mark joined Tucker Carlson for a brisk chat around current topics, starting with a Teddy Roosevelt statue slated for removal last summer yet still standing in the heat of a dead Manhattan. That led to a few general observations on a society's need for history, via Kamala's footwear and John Brennan's ever more expansive "domestic terrorists" list.

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with Episode Twelve of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's ever timelier Nineteen Eighty-Four. Tomorrow he'll be here with the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

