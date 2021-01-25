Image

Mark Steyn

Try, Try Again...

The Rush Limbaugh Show

John Roberts (left) will not preside over the Reimpeachment trial; Pat Leahy (right) is tipped for the job.

On Monday Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show.

In just a few hours, Nancy Pelosi will deliver America's first ever Article of Reimpeachment to the United States Senate for a trial of Donald J Trump scheduled to commence on February 8th. The various repercussions of that, both for Trump and the American right, dominated the programme. Mark also touched on the state of lockdown, and the all-knowing Dr Fauci's inviolable status as the highest paid employee of the federal government, who takes home a dollar for every American who's died of the Covid. Click below to listen:

As to that Mark Steyn Cruise Mr Snerdley and Mark were discussing, you can find more details about that here.

Mark will be back right here in a few hours with the latest episode of our current Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. If you have a chum with a penchant for classic fiction, you can always treat them to a Mark Steyn Club gift membership - more info on that right here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

