War Without End (Home Front Edition)

I don't know about you, but I feel as if I'm being buried by the avalanche of official lies Washington is shoving out. It's like nothing I've ever experienced in any nominally free country I've ever spent time in, and navigating it is increasingly difficult, which is problematic for my American guest-hosting obligations. On Wednesday night's Tucker, I hadn't expected mein host to bring up this poor Vermont schlub looking at ten years in the slammer for a "meme", and, being rather angry about it, I probably went further than was prudent. We shall see.
For those who prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back this evening with Episode Nineteen of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's far too timely Nineteen Eighty-Four. Tomorrow I'll be here for another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern/9pm Greenwich Mean Time.
Oh no they spot crimes alright, their unofficial motto is "show me the man and I'll show you the crime."
If the DOJ is now arresting a guy who put out memes during the 2016 election, when will the Feds be arresting the Macedonian Content Farmers?
I was laughing about what you said on Tucker about the chorus of Hello Dolly being sufficient for the sham occupation of DC by the Dems but I have to say that ironically the Dems would be safer with the chorus of Hello Dolly tricked out as soldiers because those people might share Dem views while the actual National Guard troops more than likely share the views of the people the Dems want to shut down. You can't make all this crap up but the idea that the Dems control the military and police is risible.
Thank you Mark for calling out Sean Hannity's bs that 99% of FBI agents are great people just doing their job. Famous but incompetent is too kind, more like weaponized incompetence. Using incompetence as a shield when it's convenient to cover up errors or the actual crimes they commit. The FBI is an awful and corrupt agency. Many good people join fooled by the glamour, history, prestige. Obviously not all FBI employees are bad people. Maybe 60% are good hardworking Americans, give or take 10%? That number will tend to decline the closer you live to Boston of course.
13,000 sworn agents who have failed to spot any crimes.