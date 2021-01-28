War Without End (Home Front Edition)

I don't know about you, but I feel as if I'm being buried by the avalanche of official lies Washington is shoving out. It's like nothing I've ever experienced in any nominally free country I've ever spent time in, and navigating it is increasingly difficult, which is problematic for my American guest-hosting obligations. On Wednesday night's Tucker, I hadn't expected mein host to bring up this poor Vermont schlub looking at ten years in the slammer for a "meme", and, being rather angry about it, I probably went further than was prudent. We shall see.

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

For those who prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back this evening with Episode Nineteen of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's far too timely Nineteen Eighty-Four. Tomorrow I'll be here for another Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern/9pm Greenwich Mean Time.

Clubland Q&A and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.