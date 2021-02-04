Image

Mark Steyn

The Post-Political World

The Rush Limbaugh Show

On Thursday Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. He suggested we are now in an environment far beyond anything approximating to normal politics, where the US military is being "stood down" so that the soldiery can have their social media forensically examined for signs of "domestic extremism", and where traditional parliamentary courtesies such as allowing the opposition party to pick its committee members are no longer observed. Click below to listen:

As to that Reimpeachment Week telly feast Mark mentioned, he'll be live on Fox News across America at 7pm Eastern every night starting on Monday. (Tomorrow, Friday, he'll be in for Tucker.)

For more details on that Mark Steyn Cruise that he and Mr Snerdley discussed, see here.

Mark will be back right here in a few hours for the latest episode of our current Tale for Our Time, and tomorrow for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members around the world. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

On Friday Mark guest-hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific. 

