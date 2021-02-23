Image

Mark Steyn

Offensively Pre-Canceled

The Mark Steyn Show #95

https://www.steynonline.com/11089/offensively-pre-canceled

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Welcome to another edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which begins with an innovative example of pre-cancel culture and ends with a last word on Rush. In between Steyn has an early favorite for Brit Wanker Copper of the Year, a genocidal Justin (but very relaxed about it), a poem to mark the two hundredth anniversary of Keats' death, the days when Democrat election fraud had consequences, and another edition of Mark's Mailbox.

Click above to listen.

For that brave band who prefer Steyn on video, he'll be joining Tucker on the telly live across America on Wednesday at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. If you're minded to stick with non-visual formats, he'll be back right here on Thursday with our Clubland Q&A live around the planet.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formatting.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark will join Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Indispensable Man
  2. Born Free and Resting Merry
  3. For People Like You That Keep It Turned On
  4. Corpsing with the Cuomos
  5. Kathryn in for Rush Today

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image