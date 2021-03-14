Erin to Alba via Danny Boy

Welcome to a brand new entry to our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry. Because, as I always say, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

We're contrarian types at SteynOnline. So, with St Patrick's Day approaching, I thought we'd have a poem about another of Ireland's patron saints, St Columba. It's translated from the original ancient Gaelic by Alfred Perceval Graves. In this video I discuss the background to the work and of poor old Graves, these days known mostly as the father of a much more distinguished poet, Robert Graves, and as the fellow whose words to the Londonderry Air got totally obliterated by a subsequent lyric, "Danny Boy". After that, I take a crack at his Columban hommage. To watch St Columba's Greetings to Ireland, please click here and log-in.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find them on our Sunday Poems home page. As with Tales for Our Time and our music specials and The Mark Steyn Show, we're archiving my video poetry in an easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format that we hope makes it the work of moments to prowl around and alight on something that piques your interest of a weekend, whether Kipling or Keats. One other bonus of Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy much of our content in whichever is your preferred form - video, audio, text. So, if you'd rather hear me read St Columba's Greetings to Ireland off-camera, please click here.

Steyn's Sunday Poem is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. We launched the Steyn Club over three years ago, and in this our fourth season I'm immensely heartened by all the longtime SteynOnline regulars - from Fargo to Fiji, Madrid to Malaysia, West Virginia to Witless Bay - who've signed up to be a part of it. Membership in The Mark Steyn Club also comes with non-poetic benefits, including:

~Our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time, and its four-dozen thrilling predecessors;

~Other audio series on pertinent topics, such as our recent nightly installments of Climate Change: The Facts;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly (such as last Thursday's);

~Transcript and audio versions of Mark's Mailbox, The Mark Steyn Show, and other video content, including today's poem;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, including exclusive members-only events such as The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, assuming such events are ever again lawfully permitted;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join me and my guests on our annual Mark Steyn Cruise;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here. And for our special Gift Membership see here. Oh, and by the way, that Steyn cruise always includes a live performance of a Sunday Poem.

One other benefit to Club Membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, if you like or dislike this feature, or consider my poem reading a bust, then feel free to comment away below. Please do stay on topic on all our comment threads, because that's the way to keep them focused and readable. With that caution, have at it (in verse, if you wish).