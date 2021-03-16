Image

Mark Steyn

Gabby but Tetchy

The Mark Steyn Show #101

Programming note: This evening Mark will be making a rare Tuesday appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun for late birds and West Coasters at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. If you are in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll want to dial him up.

Meanwhile, on today's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, we have news from Shanghai, Ottawa and more, as well as music for Daylight Savings Time, St Patrick's Day and love addicts. There's also a particularly blood-soaked episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, a somewhat cranky Mark's Mailbox, and, for George MacDonald Fraser fans, a touch of Flashman.

Click above to listen.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formatting.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.

On Tuesday Mark will join Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

