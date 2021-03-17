Image

Mark Steyn

Fountains of Woke

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/11143/fountains-of-woke

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Happy St Patrick's Day to the many sons and daughters of Erin around the world. Mark has a poem for the occasion, and (on yesterday's Mark Steyn Show) the inevitable song.

On Tuesday night, Steyn joined Tucker (live from El Salvador) to ponder this week's accelerating wokeness - Columbia University's decision to offer customized commencements for black, Latinx, LGBTQWERTY, and those who identify as "low income". We're gonna need a lot of water fountains. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

Our St Patrick's Day poem above is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.

If that doesn't sate your thirst for shamrock-hued content, two of our favorite Irish persons, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer (mainstays of our Mark Steyn Cruises), are following up their Kermit Gosnell film and Peter Strzok/Lisa Page play with a Hunter Biden movie! They're crowdfunding it, and you can find more details here.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Very Model of a Modish Loser General Staff
  2. Circling Back
  3. That's (Almost ) All, Folks!
  4. Tragedy of the Lack of Commons
  5. Gabby but Tetchy

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image