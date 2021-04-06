Image

Mark Steyn

The Moral Preening of Corporate Woke

by Mark Steyn
Fox News Primetime

https://www.steynonline.com/11193/the-moral-preening-of-corporate-woke

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Steyn and Snerdley together on Fox News Primetime

Programming note: Today Tuesday, I'll be on your telly screens for a full hour, live across America on Fox News Primetime at 7pm Eastern. Hope you'll tune in.

On Monday's Fox News Primetime, we began with my thoughts on the hideous politicized mega-corporations, virtue-signaling on Georgia while shilling for China : you can watch that monologue here.

Afterwards my old chum from so many Rush shows, James ("Mr Snerdley") Golden, gave his take: you can see that segment in full here.

Later in the show I noted the extraordinary Easter scenes from services in Calagary and London. Click below to watch:

Naomi Wolf had her own thoughts on the Permanent Emergency: You can see that interview here.

Also on the show were Lisa Boothe, Douglas Murray, Ying Ma and Kat Timpf: we'll link to any of those segments if Fox posts them.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. For more info on the Steyn Club, please see here. And don't forget, if you've a pal who digs audio fiction and video poetry, there's always our Gift Membership - or a stateroom on the third Mark Steyn Cruise, among whose attractions will be the above-mentioned Mr Snerdley.

I'll be back tonight for more Fox News Primetime, and, just ahead of that, Tal Bachman will be socking it to you straight, right here at SteynOnline.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Join Mark every day this week for a full hour on Fox News Primetime, starting at 7pm Eastern.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Reset Jet Set Revisited
  2. Covidstan Forever
  3. Muted Hosannas
  4. The Passion Of The Christ
  5. Steyn Live on Fox News Primetime All Week!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image