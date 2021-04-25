A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 19-25

Mr and Mrs Jack London: This week Steyn's Tale for Our Time was London's novella of a California re-primitivized, The Scarlet Plague .

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with one of the most performed and recorded songs of all time.

~Steyn's Monday column pondered, in the wake of Mark's "controversial" interview of Tucker Carlson, replacism for thee but not for me: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show considered the DC Medical Examiner's very belated findings on Officer Sicknick, and the degeneration of a land of laws into a wasteland of lies. Mark also reflected on Ontario's totalitarian ineptitude, and celebrity duets from Joe Biden to the Duke of Edinburgh.

~On Wednesday Steyn swung by the aforementioned Tucker's telly show to address Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez's contention that climate change is caused by racism. Click below to watch:

Speaking of AOC, Mark has written the introduction for Marc Morano's invaluable new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. It's available (personally autographed by Steyn) direct from the Steyn bookstore, and also as part of a dynamite denialist double-bill.

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from pub solidarity to fainthearted totalitarians.

~On Thursday, for Joe Biden's Earth Day climate summit, Mark recalled the glories of Earth Days of yore.

~On Friday the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show had a super-secret espionage thread running through from the Five Eyes with one eyeball down, our Chinese Penetration Watch and a Durham Report update, all the way to the Steyn archive to revisit Mark talking 007 with the late John Sessions ...and a singing Bond villain.

Our weekend movie date continued the 007 theme with Steyn's consideration of Spectre.

~Also on Saturday, our audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade looked at contrasting Continental monarchies via Prince Rainier of Monaco and Queen Juliana of the Netherlands.

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Jack London's futuristic vision of a reprimitivized California, The Scarlet Plague. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Four, Five, Six and the conclusion.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with the monthly omnibus edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show and continues with Steyn's Song of the Week.