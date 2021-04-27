Image

Mark Steyn

Securing the Bureaucracy

The Mark Steyn Show #109

https://www.steynonline.com/11260/securing-the-bureaucracy

With Mark away in Tennessee, The Mark Steyn Show's deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs, Andrew Lawton, has busted into the cockpit to deliver a show chock-full of substitute-guest-host-level excellence.

In this edition of the show, we take a look at the Department of Homeland Security's belief that the threats against America are coming from within the American bureaucracy, the viewerless and humorless Oscars, and the latest in Chinese penetration and wanker coppers. Plus, Tal Bachman swings by to defend sheet music against charges of colonialism and white supremacy from the wokists, among other things.

