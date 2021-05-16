A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 10-16

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~To kick the week off, we belatedly marked the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland with a Song of the Week from Northern Ireland's first great songwriter, Jimmy Kennedy, and his southern co-writer, Michael Carr – "South of the Border".

~Mark then jumped north of another border, with a Monday Notebook about the arrest of an Alberta pastor for violating lockdown edicts and politicians in search of new bases.

~Laura Rosen Cohen cooked up a heaping portion of Laura's Links for us Tuesday, from racist rock-climbing to the Sovietization of America to a Ron DeSantis master class in going on the offensive.

~The Wednesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show covered the scene from kaput pipelines in America to kaput pipelines of an entirely different kind, plus China coming up with the ultimate in social distancing.

~On Thursday, Mark looked at the futility of grovelling as a Canadian billionaire socialite gets canceled for taking a photo with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

~Friday morning, The Bachman Beat's Tal Bachman continued his series on Wokism, taking a cue from Erich Fromm's writings on freedom.

~Mark welcomed the weekend with the twelfth episode of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, which contrasted a prematurely deceased pin-up of thug culture with a composer who managed to exploit his musical gifts without provoking assassination.

~Our Saturday night movie date took us back to the pre-Hays Code era as Rick McGinnis explored a bohemian trio's adventures in Design For Living.

A new week begins later today with a brand new video Sunday Poem.

Tales for Our Time and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from London, Kentucky to London, Ontario to London, Kiribati, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.