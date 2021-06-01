Ain't No Cancel Culture Girl

Greetings, friendlies and not so friendlies, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I am getting ready to hit "send" again from Lockdown Land, where His Royal Dufusness Doug Ford has ever so graciously deigned to let the province-wide "Stay At Home" order end. (Tomorrow). But just in case you thought that would make anything better or different for the 15 million beleaguered citizens of Ontario: ha ha on you, you dumb sucker.

The benevolent government explains it thus: "Nothing changes on June 3 other than the stay-at-home order lapses." PERFECT. We have a record low number of cases (not that anyone should get these godforsaken tests anyway) and vaccination rates are going up. So what's the deal?

Let's see... I've never been very good at math but it seems to me that this is a relatively easy equation so I'm gonna give it a try: 15 million citizens divided by 916 cases of the Chinese Communist Biological Weapon = WHY THE HELL ARE WE STILL CLOSED YOU UTTERLY GARBAGE HUMAN DOUG FORD? And that is expert mathematics, my friends! Also, peasants!

Never fear, oh fellow parents: in just a few days, we will find out if our children can go back to school! School ends here in the third week of June, but hey, let's throw all you local yokel deplorables a few little crumbs to end the year on a high note!

We here in Ontario are stuck in StupidLand. I really cannot wait to vote out the Conservatives next election. At this point I would vote for a bag of hammers before I ever cast a vote for them ever again. Ever.

There's a lot of creepy stuff happening around the planet, but given that the planet is full of humans, I guess that's bound to be the case. I am pretty upset about the latest eruption of explicit Jew-hatred, but the oldest hatred is not going anywhere. Think globally, report locally, etc., so: Here's some charming footage from Mississauga, Ontario. There were also prayers held on the street, blocking it entirely, a la Paris. After watching a couple of these clips, I'd say that Canada is about a decade or less from becoming France, replete with banlieues, no-go zones, etc...

These people seem generally pretty angry, no? Do you think the anger of the 'excitable yoots' (to borrow a Steynism) and their cheerleaders will remain focused solely on Jews? Fat chance, my infidel friends, fat chance.

Sigh. I love being right, but I do hope I'm wrong about all this.

Lastly, in case you missed any of Mark's latest musings over the past week, don't forget to check out new episodes of The Mark Steyn Show: The Narrowing Bounds of Discourse, No Land for Harpsichords, and a special Memorial Day episode, The Swallows Skim, and All Is Hushed. Plus, the Song of the Week was I've Got the World on a String.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Seem nice.

Nothing to see here. I know I'm a big Jew and all, but this doesn't seem very Catholic to me. Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong.

We are doomed. Doomed.

Gwen Stefani tells cancel culture/cultural appropriation wankers to piss off.

Whoops.

Truth bombs from Bill Maher.

Good news about Covid antibodies.

VDH: Feet of Clay Icons (As Mark has pointed out many times, how many people nowadays even understand what "feet of clay" refers to? Sad!).

Another VDH: The new regressive Dark Ages (scary, sad, full of truth).

~

Israel and Jews:

Fighting Jews.

Bob Dylan at 80

LITERALLY JUST LIKE AUSCHWITZ.

AOC: Antisemite Of Colour

How influencers have enabled antisemitism.

It pains me to say this (NOT), but you are a disgusting wimpy eunuch Jew.

Simply put, there are only two sides now: the Zionists and the anti-Zionists. Magnificent essay from the great Liel Leibovitz at Tablet magazine.

Related: "I will not be a lamb on the altar of your purity."

Big whoop, lefty cretin.

~

Trump's Middle East:

Wow.

~

Europe:

Good.

F**k France.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Sick and evil bastards. Ultimately policies are made and dismantled by fellow humans. This is truly evil stuff.

"How could someone who kills innocent children work here?"

Related... Today in Satan courtesy of the courts: UK judge rules against parents who wish to take their gravely ill two-year old to Israel for treatment. Wasn't the blood sacrifice of Alfie Evans enough to satisfy the ghoulish, child-hating British courts? How much child sacrifice is enough?

What is it about "Yorkshire men"?

~

Evil, Barbaric, Communist China:

Man playing G-d again.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Ohforgoodnesssssake.

~

Random funny:

"She's just NOT INTO YOU."

~

Human Grace:

Amazing.

Little dude!

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.