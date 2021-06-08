Virtue Signalling by Mask

Shalom, shalom and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links, live, as usual, from Lockdown Land in southern Ontario.

After dropping little hint turd-bombs via the juvenile fear-mongering journalists within the eunuch media here in Canada, our benevolent Dear Leader Doug Ford finally revealed to us last week that it was way, way, way too dangerous to let children go back to in-person schooling for June. It would actually be LETHAL mmmmkay you dumb granny-killers! And he is the bestest and only, safest ever person to make these decisions for us! As a result, Ontario finishes the 2020/21 school year as the only province in Canada where children have not gone back to school since "April break" because SCIENCE and "Delta Indian South African British Variants of Concern" etc...or whatever.

To compensate us for this (predictable) disappointment which our Dear Leader is unleashing because safety, safety, safety, safety, the government has decided that Ontarians can have a micro-crumb of freedom "back" this coming Friday instead of Monday! We must sing their praises, hallelujah!! In other news, there are rumours that the US-Canada border may be opening up as well. I'm not holding my breath, but it does seem like even lefties in America and Liberal MPs here in Canada are getting fed up with the Canadian Poseur-in-Chief, the bongheaded PM Hairdo.

Mark was his characteristic prolific self OF COURSE this past week as well. In case you missed anything, my gracious host shared a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, Down for the Count, and took loads of great questions from The Mark Steyn Club's members in a live Clubland Q&A (replay here). He considered the dismal and Orwellian state of politics today in Caving In, and hizzoner's Song of the Week (this week's was "Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry") feature is now featured weekly on Serenade Radio every Sunday at 12:30 Eastern, 5:30 in the United Kingdom! Mazel tov, boss! If the Canada-US border ever opens, we'll drink L'Chaim to this and other things!

It was predictable, but still a bummer, that President Harris and her weird, geriatric, drooling and cadaverous sidekick who likes little girls were too busy giving out Let Them Eat Cake swag to notice either the anniversary of the invasion and liberation of Europe or the anniversary of the Chinese massacre at Tiananmen Square. Never forget. Don't let the current crop of power-drunk "leaders" succeed in erasing the past. Without memory and history, we have no cohesive present and certainly no promising future. See Mark's remarks on these and other such themes in his remarks to Hillsdale College earlier this year.

And lastly, some thoughts from Professor Gad Saad that I could not have put better myself: "Whenever you send me an email asking for advice about how to get over your fear to speak out against the idea pathogens destroying our societies, remember the men of the Normandy landings 77 years ago today. Your inaction, fear, and apathy dishonour their sacrifice." To this, I would only add that the very least we can do to honour their bravery is use our own names in our battles, in person and online. Anonymity is cowardice, and enables the contagion of fear. A dependency on anonymity creates an endless flow of undeserved oxygen for cancel culture airways.

Take care, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Tucker Carlson rips Saint Fauci a new one.

Ohio football coach allegedly forces Jewish student to eat pork pizza for missing practice.

Utter schmucks.

Living in the Kingdom of Lies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to suck at antisemitism.

The real question is whether or not 19 acres are big enough to contain Barack Obama's ego. I don't think so. Gonna need a whole lot more acres for that.

Once we were brave, now we fight for other "rights".

"Do we still have such men today?"

"Mistakes were made."

Canada's goofy Finance Minister in her virtue-signalling mask. What a dweeb. At least she's not wearing a mini-skirt again. For real and not for joking, this woman has the worst taste in clothing and absolutely zero cognition of how her zaftig flesh needs absolutely zero opportunities of being exposed to us. Like, screw up the economy, whatever, wear your dopey mask, fine, but stop burning my eyes, ok? And also, wear a bra, you incompetent little potato lover. Is that too much to ask of our finance minister? You can afford garments WITH MORE FABRIC. As the late, great Christie Blatchford once quipped, women of a certain age need to understand that their skirts must be closer to their knees than their arse (Blatch said thirty years old if I recall, and that's probably the right cut off).

Behold: Jason Kenney, the "Conservative" Premier of Alberta. It's good to be the King! Apparently, he's totally sorry. Sorry he got caught. These are stupid rules made by painfully stupid, malevolent and power-drunk humans and nobody should pay any mind to any of them because our leaders are just making stuff up as they go along and not taking their own rules seriously until they get caught and get public drubbings.

~

Israel and Jews:

The social media pogrom (the "Instafada").

How to make Tel Aviv-style gazoz drinks by the book.

Israel is in big, big trouble.

One for the D'UH file.

Israel reports link between heart inflammation and Covid vaccine in young men.

The Teacher's Note.

~

Europe:

"No justice, no Republic." In my opinion, Canada is about a decade or less from devolving into France in this respect.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Why is "woke" comedy (an oxymoron if I ever heard one) so unfunny? Answer: "The point of it is not to make us laugh, but to lecture us about what we should believe."

To paraphrase the Great Prophet Mark Steyn himself: when the Mullahs nuke us, we'll still be talking about preferred pronouns.

~

Human Grace:

Hero.

You said it.

Rest in Peace.

"Sometimes dark places are not burials, they're planters."

Sweet boy.

"Hi, honey."

Brave warrior, liberator, rest in peace.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.