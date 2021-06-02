Down for the Count

Welcome to Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which starts with a tale of two soundbites - and ends with a BBC story with no soundbites at all. In between, there's another edition of Mark's Mailbox and The Hundred Years Ago Show - and is Justin Trudeau more thoroughly penetrated than Eric Swalwell? All the big questions of our time get answered. Click above to listen.

As Mark mentioned, tomorrow, Thursday, he'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet, but at a slightly different time - 10am North American Eastern. That's 2pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm British Summer Time.

As to that radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, you can listen to it this Sunday from anywhere in the world on Serenade Radio right here.

~We had a busy Memorial Day weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a brand new Tale for Our Time: Richmal Crompton's timeless tyke William Brown and his unlikely election triumph in William, Prime Minister. You can hear Part One here and the conclusion here. On Saturday, Mark Steyn's Passing Parade presented two woeful examples of the ruling class, and Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date was It's Always Fair Weather, a favorite work of Steyn's old chums Comden & Green. On Sunday The Hundred Years Ago Show reported on an incendiary month from Tulsa to Dublin to Charlie Chaplin, while our weekly song selection marked the centenary of Nelson Riddle with the arrangement that saved Frank Sinatra. Our Memorial Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show looked at war, sacrifice and remembrance, from Afghanistan and France to Tennessee and New Hampshire. If you were too distracted, like Joe Biden, by little girl's kneecaps, we hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a shortened week staggers to its conclusion.

