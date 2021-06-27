A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 21-27

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~By popular demand, Mark shared his Serenade Radio Song of the Week feature of "Star Dust" here on SteynOnline.

~On Monday, Mark mused about the delay of what was supposed to be "Freedom Day" for Britons, but ended up being a reminder that freedom is a gift from the state and not an inalienable right.

~Laura Rosen Cohen honoured this generation's great virtuoso, Hunter "Paint By Numbers" Biden, in this week's Laura's Links, alongside links about bringing back flirting, and the anatomy of woke madness.

~To keep the Canadian Content commissars in the Trudeau government happy, this week's episode of The Mark Steyn Show offered Canadian guest host Andrew Lawton on the revival of hate speech laws as well as Chinese penetration, and the unceremonious arrest of Canadian politician Maxime Bernier.

~Mark was live around the planet for another Clubland Q&A Thursday, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on the "moderation" of Biden, training up our killers, the lack of Stout Hearted Men when it counts, and a Kinder gentler America.

~Tal Bachman continued his Aristotelian streak in this week's The Bachman Beat, with an essay on healthy societies and the importance of moral education.

~To kick off the weekend, Mark served up part 18 of his serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, this week featuring farewells to jazz pianist and dictatorial scion Romano Mussolini and former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a look at the Freed Unit's Bells Are Ringing, a film Rick says marked the end of the age of the Hollywood musical.

