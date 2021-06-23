Hating on Speech

The Canadian government is in the process of seizing control of the internet to mandate Canadian content, so we bring you a Trudeau-compliant edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with our deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs, Andrew Lawton, taking the helm to deliver substitute-guest-host-level excellence.

In this episode, we look at Justin Trudeau's attempt to bring back section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act – an anti-free speech law Mark worked tirelessly to have repealed a decade ago – as well as the latest in Chinese infiltration. We also recognize a non-wanker copper in Manchester, and speak to People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier about his arrest by wanker coppers in Her Majesty's overseas dominion.

