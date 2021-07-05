Steyn Live on Fox News Primetime All Week!

Happy Post-Independence Day - if that's the word I'm looking for. I'll be spending the week on American telly screens for a rollicking hour of Fox News Primetime at 7pm Eastern, starting today and running through till Friday. Please do dial us up if you are in the presence of the receiving apparatus.

As always, I've no idea what will be on the rundown as the week runs its merry course. But we're going to kick things off with Gary Sinise, a terrific actor and tireless patriot, two things that don't go together as often as they might. Also on tonight's lineup are my fellow FNP host Tammy Bruce, and the doyenne of New York columnists Miranda Devine, which is pretty impressive considering she only got off the boat from Oz twenty minutes ago. Dear old Tyrus will be along, as will my longtime nursemaid from a decade-and-a-half of Rush guest-hosting, the one and only James ("Snerdley") Golden.

Over the holiday weekend, I joined James on his new WABC show for a brisk survey of the scene. Click below to listen:

Diana Mee is Snerdley's policy princess, and also, as she mentioned above, a member of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

~It was a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest episode of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade and my consideration of two heirs and relict - a poor doomed Kennedy scion and George Gershwin's best girl. Our Saturday movie date found Rick McGinnis rising to the challenge of Steve Coogan, and our Sunday musical selection offered a song for the season. Our marquee presentation was the Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show, covering the scene from Adams and Jefferson to Stephen Foster and the Andrews Sisters.

If you were too busy with the fireworks and hot dogs this weekend, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly at 7pm Eastern!