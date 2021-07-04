A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 28-July 4

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Mark began the week giving Erroll Garner's and Johnny Burke's "Misty" its due in Song of the Week, with renditions from Clint Eastwood, Bing Crosby and Johnny Mathis, among others.

~We kept up to date with the past in the latest edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, featuring a president on the Supreme Court, a king in battle, a pushback against the Bolsheviks, an uprising in Upper Silesia, the first American mosque with a dome and minarets, and two new parliaments in Ireland.

~On Monday, Mark lamented the return of something that ought to have stayed in the past – section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up enough links to sate even the bulkiest transgender Olympian in Tuesday's Laura's Links, covering the dismantling of women's sports, 15 months of flattening the curve, and the glories of nature.

~Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton returned for a week of substitute-guest-host-level excellence on The Mark Steyn Show, taking on the cancelling of Canada Day, political correctness' death toll, and an Orwellian school board.

~On the aforementioned anti-Canada Day, Mark delivered Dominion Day thoughts in honour of the Dominion of the Dead.

~Tal Bachman took a break from the classics and looked at the wokist assault on gender and denial of truth in The Bachman Beat on Friday.

~Saturday brought us part 19 in Mark's serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, with a scan of the media's deranged eulogies for John F Kennedy Jr and a tribute to George Gershwin's best girl Kay Swift.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night at the movies with a screening of British comedy-biopic 24 Hour Party People starring Steve Coogan as music entrepreneur Tony Wilson.

~This morning, Mark hosted an extended Fourth of July programme to compensate for assaults elsewhere on the patriotic spirit.

A new week begins at SteynOnline later today.

This afternoon Steyn's Song of the Week takes to the airwaves on the UK's Serenade Radio, starting at 5:30pm London time, right after Sing Something Simple. For North Americans, that works out to 12:30pm Eastern or 9:30am Pacific. You can catch it by clicking on the button in the top right-hand corner here.

Mark will be back on American telly all next week guest hosting Fox News Primetime, starting each night at 7pm Eastern.

Tales for Our Time and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from London, Kentucky to London, Ontario to London, Kiribati, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.