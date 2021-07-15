Image

Mark Steyn

Silence and Submission

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/11463/silence-and-submission

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members on multiple topics including why governors won't close their southern borders, why women are silent on transgender provocations, why South African stores and Canadian churches are ablaze, why Critical Race Theory is in the crosshairs, and many more.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

That new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, by the way, can be heard on Serenade Radio this Sunday at 5.30pm BST - with repeats at 5.30am every Monday and 9pm every Thursday. All times London time.

ON THE AIR

Tonight Mark joins his pal Pete Hegseth on Fox News Primetime at 7pm Eastern Time/ 4pm Pacific.

