Another Kind of Wilderness by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Burning Daylight

Thanks to all who tuned in for my turn in the anchor chair on America's Number One cable show - and, with that, welcome to our regularly scheduled audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before you lower your lamp: it's Episode Sixteen of our summer diversion by Jack London, Burning Daylight. Thank you for your kind comments about this and other SteynOnline features. We love our First Day Mark Steyn Club members, and we love those members who only joined last week, but we have a special place for prodigal sons who wander away and then return. Eric writes the Volunteer State: Mark: my apologies from the hills of Tennessee! I let my First Weekend Founding Membership lapse as I felt your issues with Katz and other legal entanglements were over. However, over the past two months I found myself increasingly irritated by 'conservative' site paywalls and unending money-grubbing pop-ups, none of which you have on your site. Indeed, Eric. I've never quite bought into the viability of the "conservative" website business model: "If you enjoyed this analysis of the Iranian nuclear program, you may also enjoy 'Hollywood's Twenty Worst Breast Implants'." Then it dawned on me—perhaps my bit of annual support helps keep your site so refreshingly free of such garbage...and not to mention that on issues broader than 'what didn't Kamala do this week?', 'how did Joe make an addled fool of himself?' and 'who do you like for 2024, 2034 or whatever?' you still have the best site around. So, abashedly, please count me back in! Thank you again for all of your work, your experienced insights, your humor, even your occasional gloomy assessments and predictions. My only request would be for some way members who don't haunt the Clubland Q & A queue because they are at work (odd thought these days, I know) to still be able to shoot a question across your cultural bows. On that last point, Eric. We've been experimenting with moving the Q&A around a bit - 10am Eastern, 4pm, 11am - but, just as it's always five o'clock somewhere, it's always a stinkingly inconvenient three-in-the-morning somewhere. But we'll continue to explore the possibilities. Meanwhile, feel free to fake a sick-note from your doc and tune in to Wednesday's show. In tonight's episode of Burning Daylight our hero has left the wild north he knows so well and ventured out into the so-called civilized world: In no blaze of glory did Burning Daylight descend upon San Francisco. Not only had he been forgotten, but the Klondike along with him. The world was interested in other things, and the Alaskan adventure, like the Spanish War, was an old story. Many things had happened since then. Exciting things were happening every day, and the sensation-space of newspapers was limited. The effect of being ignored, however, was an exhilaration. Big man as he had been in the Arctic game, it merely showed how much bigger was this new game, when a man worth eleven millions, and with a history such as his, passed unnoticed. He settled down in St. Francis Hotel, was interviewed by the cub-reporters on the hotel-run, and received brief paragraphs of notice for twenty-four hours. He grinned to himself, and began to look around and get acquainted with the new order of beings and things... It was another kind of wilderness, that was all; and it was for him to learn the ways of it, the signs and trails and water-holes where good hunting lay, and the bad stretches of field and flood to be avoided. How far does eleven million bucks go in turn-of-the-century San Francisco? Daylight is about to find out.

~The opportunity to engage in the above-mentioned live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our weekend series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming it's ever again legal to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and do join me tomorrow for Part Seventeen of Burning Daylight. © 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

