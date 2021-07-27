When Virtue-Signaling Will No Longer Suffice...

On Monday I was back in the anchor chair on America's Number One cable show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. Tucker was taking a quiet fishing weekend, but he returns tonight at 8pm Eastern.

I thank as always his terrific team for putting together a great show. The principal duty of the guest-host is not to lose the audience, so I'm pleased to say that on Friday, the first day of the Olympics, we were the Number One show in the ad-friendly "demo" by some way, and also had the highest audience share of any show of the day - 55 per cent, as against Chris Cuomo's guest-host, who scored 15 per cent. I'm very grateful to all who tuned in.

Monday's show began with my monologue on the latest demand from a "racial justice" group calling on white liberals for more than just the usual blather. Click below to watch:

Post-monologue, I was joined by Candace Owens for her reaction:

Next came breaking news on former senator Barbara Boxer being attacked in Jack London Square in Oakland. A quarter-century back, I intervened, literally, to prevent a different kind of assault on Senator Boxer, as I recounted on Saturday's episode of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade. As for Oakland, that city will play a critical role in the California section of my current adaptation of Jack London's Burning Daylight, airing nightly at SteynOnline at 9pm Eastern.

Next came an excerpt from a brand new Tucker Carlson Today with our old friend Douglas Murray, in which he delivered what one Tweeter calls "the best quote in fifty years":

Matt Finn followed with a report that Hunter Biden's Manhattan art dealer is - surprise!!! - a big guy in China.

Next up was Clay Travis, host of EIB's successor show to Rush, on hand to sympathize with those Texas Democrats who fled their state for Washington, DC only to find themselves in need of "care packages":

Victor Davis Hanson joined me to talk about the southern border: you can see that video here. Steven Mosher rounded out the show with news that China is building three more Wuhan-like labs, just to ensure that there'll never not be a pandemic: we'll link to that video if Fox posts it.

You can see the full episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you prefer me in non-visual formats, as many do, I'll be here tomorrow, Wednesday, with a brand new episode of The Mark Steyn Show.