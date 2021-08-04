Live Around the Planet ...with a Few Extras

Following our dangerously unstable experiments of recent weeks, today, Wednesday, I'll be conducting another combined Clubland Q&A and Mark Steyn Show. It's the audio equivalent of one of those exciting double-mutation Covid variants that only the most lavishly US-funded Chinese gain-of-function labs can pull off. We're varying the times a little to see what works best for whom, so today the fun starts live across the globe at 11am Eastern in North America - that's 3pm GMT/4pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's hybrid show, we'll kick off with questions from Mark Steyn Club members, throw in a couple of Steyn Show regular features, come back to your questions, and generally mix things up a little. If you've any follow-ups on the various subjects we've been chewing over at SteynOnline and on Tucker Carlson Tonight these last few days, do shoot them along.

~As many of you know, we're now in the tenth year of climate mullah Michael E Mann's defamation suit against me for mocking his "hockey stick". When he lost to Professor Tim Ball in the British Columbia Supreme Court, we headlined our report:

Michael E Mann, Loser

When he lost to National Review in the District of Columbia Superior Court, we headlined it:

Michael E Mann, Loser (Again)

When he lost to the Competitive Enterprise Institute just last week, we sub-headed it:

Michael E Mann, Loser (Again) (and Again)

When the judge struck every single one of his expert witnesses, we resisted the temptation to label it:

Michael E Mann, Loser (Again) (and Again) (and yet Again)

But, just for the record, yesterday Judge Anderson rejected Mann's motion to reconsider her dismissal of his case against National Review. It is a short but fairly withering order.

