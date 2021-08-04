Just ahead of Part Twenty-Five of our summer diversion, Jack London's Burning Daylight, a quick thank you for all your kind words about Tales for Our Time. We always like to hear what you like and what you don't - and, if you've a particular favorite you think would suit this series, by all means pass it along.

And with that on to tonight's date with Jack London. Daylight is continuing his exploration of California's beautiful Sonoma Valley:

Half an hour later, sheltering under the summits themselves, he came out on a clearing. Here and there, in irregular patches where the steep and the soil favored, wine grapes were growing. Daylight could see that it had been a stiff struggle, and that wild nature showed fresh signs of winning—chaparral that had invaded the clearings; patches and parts of patches of vineyard, unpruned, grassgrown, and abandoned; and everywhere old stake-and-rider fences vainly striving to remain intact. Here, at a small farm-house surrounded by large outbuildings, the road ended. Beyond, the chaparral blocked the way. He came upon an old woman forking manure in the barnyard, and reined in by the fence. "Hello, mother," was his greeting; "ain't you got any men-folk around to do that for you?" She leaned on her pitchfork, hitched her skirt in at the waist, and regarded him cheerfully. He saw that her toil-worn, weather-exposed hands were like a man's, callused, large-knuckled, and gnarled, and that her stockingless feet were thrust into heavy man's brogans. "Nary a man," she answered. "And where be you from, and all the way up here? Won't you stop and hitch and have a glass of wine?"

