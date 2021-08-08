Walkers and Talkers

Programming note: Steyn's Song of the Week can now be heard weekly on Serenade Radio, every Sunday at 5.30pm British Summer Time. If you missed today's show, you can hear the repeat at 5.30am Monday UK time - that's 9.30pm Pacific Sunday evening on the West Coast of North America, or Monday lunchtime in Australia.

~Meanwhile, welcome to another of our weekend specials this summer. Since this website was launched, we have tolled the names of the dead - as you surely know if you follow our Saturday serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade and our popular Last Call feature on The Mark Steyn Show. In this anthology Mark remembers some of those we have lost so far this year, starting and ending with a personal word on the Duke of Edinburgh and Rush Limbaugh. In between, Larry King gets the inside scoop from Donald Trump, we walk alone with a serious footie fan and an inspirational centenarian, we meet men who survived Chernobyl and terrorism but could not outrun the ChiCom-19, and, for an obituary series, we have courtesy of the Spanish bureaucracy a rare happy ending.

We hope this near hour of words and music will provide a respite from the societal collapse all around this Sunday. To listen, simply click above.

Mark will be back later today with a brand new episode of Jack London's Burning Daylight.

